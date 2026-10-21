ICICI Bank, Cochin Shipyard, LTTS: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

ICICI Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,485 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,290

ICICI Bank Ltd has broken convincingly above 100 SMA, turning that previous resistance into a supportive platform for further gains. Trading strength across all key moving averages reinforces the bullish sentiment. The chart structure suggests the uptrend should continue with the next target near Rs 1,485. Buying on pullbacks toward Rs 1,350 to Rs 1,360 while keeping a stop loss under Rs 1,290 can help preserve an attractive risk-reward setup as the broader trend remains positive.



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Cochin Shipyard | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 1,250 | Support: Rs 1,100

Cochin Shipyard remains in a firmly bearish structure, consistently forming lower highs and lower lows, underscoring persistent selling pressure. A temporary support could emerge near Rs 1,100 but failure to stage a meaningful rebound from this zone may keep the downside momentum intact. The broader trend stays cautious unless the stock decisively clears the resistance band of Rs 1,220–1,250, as only a breakout above this range would hint at a constructive shift in trend.



L&T Technology Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,440 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,270

LTTS has shown strong upward momentum after a decisive breakout above its double‑bottom formation, now holding firmly above key daily moving averages. This breakout zone has transitioned into a reliable support base. With trend strength intact, the upside target is placed near Rs 4,460. Any pullback toward Rs 3,800–3,840 offers a favourable entry opportunity with risk managed through a stop loss below Rs 3,500.