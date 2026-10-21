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ICICI Bank, Cochin Shipyard, LTTS: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

ICICI Bank, Cochin Shipyard, LTTS: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

ICICIBANK1,385.00(0.29%)

An analyst from YES Securities said that ICICI Bank has broken convincingly above 100 SMA, turning that previous resistance into a supportive platform for further gains.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 8:55 AM IST
ICICI Bank, Cochin Shipyard, LTTS: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop lossCochin Shipyard remains in a firmly bearish structure, consistently forming lower highs and lower lows, underscoring persistent selling pressure, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices gave up early gains on Wednesday on the back of elevated crude oil prices and persistent FII selling despite India-US trade negotiations. Broader market was under severe selling pressure, despite resilient Q2 earnings. The BSE Sensex fell 143.21 points, or 0.19 per cent, to end at 73,709.69, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 77.60 points, or 0.34 per cent, to settle at 22,811.35 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including L&T Technology Services Ltd, ICICI Bank and Cochin Shipyard Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Research Analyst at YES Securities has to say about these stocks for Thursday's trading session:

ICICI Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,485 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,290
ICICI Bank Ltd has broken convincingly above 100 SMA, turning that previous resistance into a supportive platform for further gains. Trading strength across all key moving averages reinforces the bullish sentiment. The chart structure suggests the uptrend should continue with the next target near Rs 1,485. Buying on pullbacks toward Rs 1,350 to Rs 1,360 while keeping a stop loss under Rs 1,290 can help preserve an attractive risk-reward setup as the broader trend remains positive.

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Cochin Shipyard | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 1,250 | Support: Rs 1,100
Cochin Shipyard remains in a firmly bearish structure, consistently forming lower highs and lower lows, underscoring persistent selling pressure. A temporary support could emerge near Rs 1,100 but failure to stage a meaningful rebound from this zone may keep the downside momentum intact. The broader trend stays cautious unless the stock decisively clears the resistance band of Rs 1,220–1,250, as only a breakout above this range would hint at a constructive shift in trend.

L&T Technology Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,440 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,270
LTTS has shown strong upward momentum after a decisive breakout above its double‑bottom formation, now holding firmly above key daily moving averages. This breakout zone has transitioned into a reliable support base. With trend strength intact, the upside target is placed near Rs 4,460. Any pullback toward Rs 3,800–3,840 offers a favourable entry opportunity with risk managed through a stop loss below Rs 3,500.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 22, 2026 8:55 AM IST
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