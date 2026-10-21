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Adani Green Energy Q2 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs Rs 673 crore; stock reacts

Adani Green Energy Q2 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs Rs 673 crore; stock reacts

ADANIGREEN1,246.80(3.74%)

Adani Green Energy also expanded its operational battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity at Khavda to 6.63 GWh.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 3:23 PM IST
Adani Green Energy Q2 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs Rs 673 crore; stock reactsAdani Green Energy shares fell 4.22% to hit a session low of Rs 1,245.15, against the previous close of Rs 1,300.

Adani Green Energy Ltd on Wednesday reported a 15.43% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 673 crore for the September quarter compared with Rs 583 in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew 39.11% to 4,520 crore, from in the same quarter last year.

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Following the development, Adani Green Energy shares fell 4.22% to hit a session low of Rs 1,245.15, against the previous close of Rs 1,300. The stock opened at Rs 1,293.80 and touched a high of Rs 1,301.50 during the session.

Ashish Khanna, CEO of Adani Green Energy, said, "As India's largest renewable energy company, we take pride in driving the sector’s momentum. This is reflected in our strong execution in H1 FY27, with our operational renewable energy portfolio growing 24% YoY to 20.8 GW and energy sales increasing 32%, supporting robust operating performance across our solar, wind and hybrid asset."

The company also expanded its operational battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity at Khavda to 6.63 GWh. Khanna described this as a significant milestone, saying it had made Adani Green Energy "India's largest BESS operator, accounting for more than half of the country’s operational capacity.” He added that the company remained focused on expanding storage deployment while monitoring the availability of transmission infrastructure.

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Adani Green Energy's revenue from power supply rose 45% year-on-year to Rs 4,019 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 2,776 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Ebitda from power supply increased 51% to Rs 3,835 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 92% from 90.5%. For the first half of FY27, revenue from power supply grew 36% to Rs 8,299 crore, while EBITDA rose 41% to Rs 7,957 crore. Cash profit increased 45% to Rs 1,951 crore in the September quarter and 35% to Rs 4,176 crore in H1 FY27.

About Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy is a renewable energy company that develops, owns and operates utility-scale solar, wind, hybrid and energy storage projects. Its operational renewable energy portfolio of 20.8 GW and battery energy storage capacity of 6.63 GWh span 12 states. The company aims to reach 50 GW of capacity, including 5 GW of pumped storage, by 2030, and 50 GWh of battery energy storage over the next five years.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 3:23 PM IST
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