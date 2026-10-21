Bajaj Finance shares fall 4% as NBFC flags rise in overdue gold loans

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 23% YoY to Rs 24,546.37 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 19,990.42 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net interest income increased 24% to Rs 13,335 crore from Rs 10,785 crore, while net total income grew 23% to Rs 15,974 crore from Rs 12,982 crore.

Bajaj Finance shares closed at Rs 925.10, down 3.33% from the previous close of Rs 957. The stock opened at Rs 968 and touched a high of Rs 969 and a low of Rs 919 during the session. At its session low, the stock was down 3.97% from the previous close.

Advertisement

The company’s assets under management (AUM) grew 26% YoY to Rs 5.84 lakh crore as of September 30, 2026, from Rs 4.62 lakh crore a year earlier. Assets under finance rose 27% to Rs 5,74,174 crore. Bajaj Finance booked 134.5 crore new loans during the quarter, an increase of 11% from 121.7 crore in Q2 FY26, while its customer franchise expanded 16% to 1288.5 crore.

Profit before tax rose 29% to Rs 8,537 crore from Rs 6,608 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, loan losses and provisions rose to Rs 2,166 crore from Rs 2,080 crore. The company said Q2 FY27 included Rs 337 crore in prudent management and macroeconomic provisions. Excluding this amount, loan losses and provisions stood at Rs 1,794 crore, down 12% from the year-ago period.

Advertisement

Asset quality improved on a year-on-year basis. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 1.33% as of September 30, 2026, compared with 1.59% a year earlier, while net NPA declined to 0.53% from 0.77%. The company reported a provisioning coverage ratio of 60% on Stage 3 assets.

For the first half of FY27, consolidated net profit rose 28% to Rs 12,447 crore from Rs 9,713 crore. Net interest income increased 23% to Rs 25,905 crore, while net total income grew 23% to Rs 31,198 crore.