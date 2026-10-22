Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
Vladimir Putin agrees to three-way peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, the US

Vladimir Putin agrees to three-way peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, the US

The Kremlin stated that the talks would concentrate on ensuring security after the war, while noting that recent discussions between Witkoff, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European and NATO representatives had not fully met Moscow's expectations.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 8:13 AM IST
Vladimir Putin agrees to three-way peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, the USVladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy likely to hold peace talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to resume US-mediated peace negotiations with Ukraine, with three-way technical-level talks potentially starting as early as November 10, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. The discussions may take place in Abu Dhabi and will focus on security guarantees for Russia and Ukraine after the war ends.

Advertisement

The announcement came after a nearly three-hour meeting between Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff in St Petersburg, as Washington steps up efforts to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two, as mentioned in a report in Reuters.

The Kremlin stated that the talks would concentrate on ensuring security after the war, while noting that recent discussions between Witkoff, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European and NATO representatives had not fully met Moscow's expectations.

MUST READ | Marco Rubio reveals what Russia wants to end the Ukraine war: All of Donetsk

Witkoff described those talks as having gained some momentum, and a US official said Ukraine had presented new ideas and proposals. Zelenskyy expressed hope to discuss key issues concerning an end to the war in a trilateral meeting with Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Russia and Ukraine remain far apart on a potential settlement. Putin's main demands include full Russian control of the eastern Donetsk region, no NATO membership for Kyiv, and a comprehensive peace deal rather than a temporary ceasefire. Trump has increased pressure on Ukraine to reach an agreement, warning on Tuesday that it faced "a very bad thing" if it did not end the war.

Witkoff said he brought documents containing possible peace proposals for Putin to review. Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also conveyed ideas during the meeting remotely.

The meeting began with Russia releasing Stephen Hubbard, a retired American teacher whom Trump had asked Putin to free.

DON'T MISS | India, Turkey, Egypt propose safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain, Russia refuses: Zelenskyy

Advertisement

Putin also offered to help Washington address concerns about Iran's nuclear programme, citing Russia's longstanding relationship with Tehran. He proposed supplying large quantities of fertiliser to US farmers.

The Kremlin said a possible meeting between Trump, Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China next month was also discussed.

Meanwhile, US-Ukraine relations have come under strain following a Russian diesel export deal with Washington and reported disruptions to intelligence sharing and Ukraine's access to military satellite communications. Zelenskyy said discussions in Oslo had produced an agreement to resolve those issues, while Washington denied withdrawing Kyiv's access to Starlink.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 22, 2026 8:12 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more