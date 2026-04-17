Private sector lender ICICI Bank Ltd is scheduled to declare its results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Saturday (April 18), with its board also set to consider a dividend proposal, if any.

Timing & dividend announcement

The bank is likely to announce its quarterly results during market hours, although there is no official confirmation on the exact timing yet. Alongside the results, the board could also consider recommending a dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2026 (FY26).

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"We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited (“the Bank”) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026, to, inter alia, consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2026 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2026," ICICI Bank stated.

Fundraising plans on agenda

The private lender's board will also evaluate fundraising options. The bank said it will consider "fund raising by way of issuance of debt securities including by way of non-convertible debentures in domestic markets by way of private placement and issuance of bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in overseas markets; and buyback of debt securities within the limits that the Board is authorised to approve under applicable law."

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Media and analyst calls

ICICI Bank said it "will host a conference call with media at 4 pm on April 18 to discuss the financial results."

"The bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 5 pm," ICICI Bank added.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Universal dial-ins: +91-22-62801154, +91-22-71158055

Toll-free dial numbers: India: 18001201221; Hong Kong: 800964448; Singapore: 8001012045; UK: 08081011573; USA: 18667462133

Pre-registration: https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=1360429&linkSecurityString=b1436064d

Q4 expectations & target prices

Mirae Asset Sharekhan expects ICICI Bank to report broadly flat margins (+/- 2 bps). The brokerage has assigned a 'Buy' rating with a 12-month target price of Rs 1,700.

JM Financial also has a 'Buy' rating on ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 1,550, while Systematix as well maintains a 'Buy' call with a target price of Rs 1,630.

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Shares of ICICI Bank were last seen trading 0.69 per cent lower at Rs 1,336.15 in Friday's early trade.