This Tata Group stock nearly halves from record high in 2025; price targets and more 

Shares of Tata Group's retail giant Trent have nearly halved from their record high this year. Signalling a major downtrend, the Nifty 50 stock has fallen 46% from its record high of Rs 7490 reached on January 3, 2025. The multibagger stock is oversold on charts, with its RSI at 27. This indicates there are more sellers for Trent shares than buyers.

Trent stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock ended on a flat note at Rs 4,045 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.43 lakh crore.

The retail stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 3931 in the previous session.

Analysts at brokerage Bernstein expect better growth in H2 vs H1 for Trent. They expect improved sales and operational performance in the second half of FY26 compared to the first half. However, it has trimmed price target of the stock to Rs 5,000. The brokerage has maintained its 'Outperform' rating.

Bernstein sees 19% growth in FY26 and projects a 20% CAGR for FY26-FY28.

Brokerage Geojit has a 'hold' rating with a price target of Rs 4640 on the retail stock.

The brokerage is of the view that Trent’s medium-term positioning, with the festive season is expected to provide incremental support to demand. The company also expects improving category traction and rising omnichannel adoption to aid a gradual recovery.

Another brokerage Macquarie has a target price of Rs 6000 on the stock. Assigning an Outperform call, the global brokerage said Zudio was strengthening to outpace rivals

The firm's Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) growth was impacted due to store splits, said Macquarie adding that the company is leveraging Westside’s proven model for transformation. The brokerage also mentioned healthy margins & attractive returns via disciplined cost control by the company.