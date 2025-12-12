Ivory Buddha, colonial officer’s waist belt buckle among Indian artefacts stolen from British museum

A number of artefacts from India dating to the British colonial era are among more than 600 items stolen in a burglary at a museum in Bristol, according to Avon and Somerset Police. The items were taken from the British Empire and Commonwealth collection housed at Bristol Museum on September 25.

"The building housed items from the Bristol Museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection. More than 600 artefacts of various descriptions were taken by the offenders," the police said. Among those stolen are objects of Indian origin, an ivory Buddha, and a waist belt buckle that once belonged to an East India Company officer.

Police have released CCTV images of four male suspects and are appealing to the public for information to help identify those responsible.

Detective Constable Dan Burgan of Avon and Somerset Police described the incident as a major loss for the region, stating, "The theft of many items which carry a significant cultural value is a significant loss for the city."

Police indicated that many of the stolen pieces had been donated to the collection. "These items, many of which were donations, form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history, and we are hoping that members of the public can help us to bring those responsible to justice." Investigations have included CCTV analysis and forensic efforts, along with interaction with affected parties.

The force requested that anyone who recognises individuals from the recently released CCTV footage or who may have encountered any of the stolen items being sold online should contact them.

The reason for the delay of over two months in making the police appeal public remains unclear. The museum has highlighted that its British Empire and Commonwealth collection is composed of household items, souvenirs, photographs, and records from Britons who lived and worked across the colonies.

According to the museum, "The majority of the collection was previously held by the former British Empire & Commonwealth Museum in Bristol. The collection includes around 2,000 items in its film section, dating from 1920 to the 1970s, with strong amateur footage from India and countries in Africa." The collection aims to provide insight into the workings of the British Empire and those involved in its administration.

"We make these sources available to help people and communities worldwide to explore difficult, forgotten or hidden histories from their own perspectives." The museum continues to urge the public to assist in the recovery of these culturally significant artefacts.