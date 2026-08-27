ICICI Prudential AMC shares tank 5% after Prudential's 2% stake sale; here's why

Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd (ICICI Prudential AMC) fell 5 per cent in Thursday's trade amid a high turnover of Rs 3,100 crore on BSE, as Prudential PLC sold a 2 per cent stake, or 99.2 lakh shares, in the asset manager, at a likely 2–7 per cent discount to Wednesday's closing price. The stake sale was announced in advance and was aimed at meeting minimum public shareholding norms. The buyers in the deals could not be ascertained.

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Following the development, the stock fell 4.93 per cent to hit a low of Rs 3,064.55 apiece. As per the term sheet, as seen by Business Today, the floor price was set in the Rs 2,998-3,158 apiece range. Prudential was expected to raise Rs 2,963.60-3,121.70 crore or $311-327 million. The stake sale was done in a bid to meet minimum shareholding norms, as the aggregate shareholding of promoters and members of the promoter group in the ICICI Prudential AMC at 87.60 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company.