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Mazagon Dock, Godrej Prop, M&M, Prestige Estates: Top stock to buy; check fresh targets & more

Mazagon Dock, Godrej Prop, M&M, Prestige Estates: Top stock to buy; check fresh targets & more

GODREJPROP2,033.60(0.07%)

Canara Bank Securities said that Mazagon Dock has given a breakout from a downward sloping channel, also it took a retest from the breakout levels indicating positive momentum. 

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 9:42 AM IST
Mazagon Dock, Godrej Prop, M&M, Prestige Estates: Top stock to buy; check fresh targets & moreAI-generated image for representational purpose only.

Amid the renewed buying interest in the Indian equity markets, select brokerage firms have suggested a few stocks across various sectors and segments to buy for short-term gains based on their strong chart patterns and sound technical parameters. This list includes names like Prestige Estate Projects Ltd, Godrej Properties, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Here's what a host of brokerage said on these stocks:

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Prestige Estate Projects | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,810-1,888 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,520
Prestige is showing a positive technical structure on the weekly chart after a strong recovery from lower levels. It is sustaining above its key moving averages, while the rising weekly trendline and the 50-week EMA are acting as important support levels. Momentum remains supportive, with the weekly RSI placed around 58.05 and holding above the 50 level, reflecting improving buying strength. The stock is trading above its key weekly moving averages, highlighting positive trend alignment. A sustained move above the current consolidation zone could support a continuation of the ongoing recovery towards higher levels. One can consider buying in Prestige around Rs 1,642, with additional accumulation on dips towards Rs 1,615. The stock has the potential to move towards Rs 1,810 and Rs 1,888 in the coming period. On the downside, the rising weekly trendline at Rs 1,520 support zone will remain important levels to watch. Holding above these supports will be crucial for maintaining the positive technical setup.
Recommended by: Choice Equity Broking

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Godrej Properties | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,290 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,920
Godrej Properties Ltd is witnessing a strong bullish continuation setup on charts, with the stock sustaining above its recent breakout zone and confirming a successful breakout-retest formation. The price action reflects healthy accumulation at higher levels, as the stock has resumed its upward trajectory after retesting the breakout area, indicating strong demand and investor confidence. Adding to the bullish outlook, the stock continues to form a higher-top, higher-bottom structure on the weekly timeframe, which is a classic sign of a sustained uptrend and strengthening market sentiment. The ongoing move is supported by positive price momentum, with buyers maintaining control and preventing any meaningful corrective decline. The successful retest of the breakout zone suggests that the earlier resistance has now turned into a strong support area, reinforcing the bullish structure. Momentum indicators remain positively aligned and continue to support the possibility of further upside without indicating immediate signs of exhaustion. This constructive setup suggests a continuation of the ongoing uptrend with potential upside towards Rs 2,290 from the current market price of Rs 2,042, while the bullish structure will remain intact as long as the stock holds above Rs 1,920 on a cash closing basis.
Recommended by: SMIFS

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Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,757-2,827 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,411
Mazagon Dock has given a breakout from a downward sloping channel, also it took a retest from the breakout levels indicating positive momentum. Price has moved above all major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. The stock is sustaining above the key 2,620 breakout zone, and if this level holds on a closing basis, the next major resistance is likely around Rs 2,757, which also coincides with previous swing highs and psychological resistance. RSI is near the high zone around 55, reflecting strong momentum, although slightly overheated in the short term. Volume expansion during the breakout phase adds credibility to the move. On sustaining above Rs 2,757 can keep the momentum intact towards Rs 2,827 and potentially higher levels, while immediate support now shifts to Rs 2,519. We recommend to buy with short-term targets of Rs 2,757-2,827, and keep a stop-loss at Rs 2,411.
Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities


Mahindra & Mahindra | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,525-3,610 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,355
M&M has formed a bullish candlestick pattern, which indicates positive buying interest. It has given a bullish breakout from a double bottom pattern. Following the breakout, the stock has consolidated near the neckline of the double bottom pattern for more than 12 trading sessions. This consolidation near the breakout level is a positive sign, as it suggests that it is successfully sustaining above the previous resistance zone and may be preparing for the next upward move. Further supporting the bullish outlook, the 50-week SMA, placed around Rs 3,376, has been acting as a strong support zone over the past few weeks. The combination of the pattern neckline and the higher-timeframe moving average creates an important demand zone below the current price. One can consider entering Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd with a stop-loss at Rs 3,355. It holds potential to achieve targets of Rs 3,525 and Rs 3,610 in the near term.
Recommended by: Systematix Institutional Equities

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 9:42 AM IST
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