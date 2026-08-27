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Tata Power shares in focus: $490 million arbitration challenge lost in Singapore

Tata Power shares in focus: $490 million arbitration challenge lost in Singapore

TATAPOWER364.00(1.78%)

The order pertained to a challenge filed by Tata Power to the $490 million arbitral awards dated July 1, 2025 and August 27, 2025 in the arbitration proceedings, which were initiated by Kleros against the company.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 8:48 AM IST
Tata Power shares in focus: $490 million arbitration challenge lost in SingaporeTata Power shares have 15 'Buy' recommendations, six 'Hold' ratings and four 'Hold' calls. The 12-month consensus target price on the stock at Rs 431.60 implied 18.6 per cent potential upside.   

Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd are in focus on Thursday morning after the Tata group firm informed stock exchanges that the Singapore International Commercial Court has dismissed the company’s challenge holding that there was no breach of natural justice or the fair hearing rule in arriving at the final award regarding a 2025 case.

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The order pertained to a challenge filed by Tata Power to the $490 million arbitral awards dated July 1, 2025 and August 27, 2025 in the arbitration proceedings, which were initiated by Kleros against the company on November 30, 2020.  Tata Power had challenged the quantum of the damages awarded to Kleros.

Tata Power had also challenged Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) Court’s decision dated June 5, 2025 rejecting the company’s challenge to the appointment of two arbitrators who issued the majority arbitral award.

"The company has 28 days from August 26, 2026 to appeal the decision of the Singapore International Commercial Court to the Singapore Court of Appeal. The company will be filing an appeal against the decision of the Singapore International Commercial Court within this time period," Tata Power said.

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Tata Power shares have 15 'Buy' recommendations, six 'Hold' ratings and four 'Hold' calls. The 12-month consensus target price on the stock at Rs 431.60 implied 18.6 per cent potential upside.

The fresh announcement by Tata Power comes days after the company said its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) commissioned its 190.5 MW Solar FDRE project at Kalasar, Bikaner, Rajasthan which is under the contractual capacity of 460 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project.


The 190.5 MW project has been developed under SJVN FDRE Tranche-1. The project will supply energy to Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) discoms.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 8:48 AM IST
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