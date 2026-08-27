Tata Power shares in focus: $490 million arbitration challenge lost in Singapore

Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd are in focus on Thursday morning after the Tata group firm informed stock exchanges that the Singapore International Commercial Court has dismissed the company’s challenge holding that there was no breach of natural justice or the fair hearing rule in arriving at the final award regarding a 2025 case.
The order pertained to a challenge filed by Tata Power to the $490 million arbitral awards dated July 1, 2025 and August 27, 2025 in the arbitration proceedings, which were initiated by Kleros against the company on November 30, 2020. Tata Power had challenged the quantum of the damages awarded to Kleros.