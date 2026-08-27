Nepal flash floods: Death toll crosses 150, 130+ Indians missing, India mobilises aid; What we know so far

Central Nepal is reeling after a colossal flash flood swept through the region, triggered by a landslide near the Tibet border that is believed to have involved a collapsing glacier. The US Geological Survey recorded a seismic jolt from the event comparable to a magnitude-5.2 earthquake.
What followed was a wall of ice, debris, mud and water crashing into the Lhende Khola, a smaller stream feeding into the Bhote Koshi River, and from there, into the districts of Rasuwa and Dhading, before the surge kept moving further downriver into new territory. The toll so far: over 150 confirmed dead and hundreds still unaccounted for.