Lumino Industries IPO opens today: Should you subscribe or skip? Check price band, GMP, reviews 

"It delivered consistent three-year growth with a robust 11.71 per cent EBITDA margin, while a significant portion of IPO proceeds is earmarked for debt reduction, which could lower finance costs going forward. High dependence on government and PSU clients, exposes the business to tender-driven and potentially lumpy cash flows," it said with a 'subscribe' rating.

"EBITDA margin improved to 11.7 per cent and PAT margin to 7.8 per cent. Considering Lumino's integrated business model, strong order-book visibility, diversified manufacturing capabilities, improving profitability and favourable long-term power sector outlook, we believe the valuation is fair and assign a 'subscribe' rating to the issue," said BP Equities.

Beside long-term optimism, brokerage firms are also supporting the prospects of listing gains in the counter. A strong grey market premium (GMP) for the issue is also seconding the notion. Ahead of its debut, the company was commanding a GMP of Rs 60 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of more than 60 per cent for the investors.

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Lumino is well positioned to benefit from India's multi-year power transmission and distribution capex cycle. It is evolving from a

conventional EPC player into a product-led power infrastructure company, driven by vertical integration, HTLS exposure, entry into 11–66kV cables, new manufacturing capacity and potential US exports, said DR Choksey Finserv.

Lumino is valued at 15.62 times FY26 P/E and 10.65 times EV/EBITDA, at a significant discount to the listed peer average. Given its improving business mix, margin expansion potential and favourable power infra outlook, the valuation appears reasonable and offers scope for re-rating as execution improves," it said with a 'subscribe' rating.

Lumino has demonstrated consistent financial performance with revenue and profitability growth, supported by healthy operating margins and return ratios. The company is well-positioned to benefit from rising investments in power transmission infrastructure, renewable energy, electrification projects and the growing domestic wires and cables market, said Anand Rathi Research.

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"The ongoing capacity expansion, increasing focus on high-margin EHV substation projects, growing exports and strong execution capabilities are expected to support future growth. Considering its integrated business model, strong order book, robust return profile and favourable industry tailwinds, we recommend a 'subscribe for long term' rating to the issue," it adds.

Lumino Industries merits a Subscribe, supported by consistent growth, expanding profitability and a debt-reduction-focused issue, said Sushil Finance in its note. Other brokerage firms including, SBI Securities, Ventura and Adroit Financial Services also suggested to subscribe to it seconding valuation comfort, debt reduction, improving profitability and efficient use of capital.

The Rs 700 crore IPO of Lumino Industries sold its shares for Rs 78-82 apiece with a lot size of 182 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The issue includes a fresh share sale of Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 200 crore. The issue will close for subscription on Monday, August 31. It will repay debt and purchase equipment and machinery from the fresh IPO proceeds.

Incorporated in 2005, Lumino Industries is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, with a focus on manufacturing and supplying conductors, power cables, electrical wires and specialised products for the power transmission and distribution industry. It manufactures high-temperature low-sag (HTLS) conductors used in transmission and distribution lines.

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Ahead of its IPO, Lumino Industries raised a total of Rs 207 crore from 30 anchor investors as it allocated 2,52,43,901 shares for Rs 82 apiece. Its anchor book included names like Abakkus Growth Fund, 3PIM India Equity Fund, HDFC MF, SBI Generate Insurance, Kotak MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Bajaj Life Insurance, Bandhan MF, Bank of India MF, JM Financial MF, Citigroup Global Markets and more.

Lumino Industries reported a 28 per cent YoY rise in the net profit of 160 crore with a 7 per cent growth in its revenue of Rs 2,089.31 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026. It has reserved 50 per cent shares for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional and retail investors have 15 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively. It commands a marketcap near Rs 2,500 crore.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, JM Financial and Monarch Networth Capital are the book running lead managers and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with Thursday, September 03 as the date of debut.