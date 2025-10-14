ICICI Prudential Life Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 18%, stock gains 

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Tuesday announced a 19% rise in net profit for the September 2025 quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 299 crore in Q2 against Rs 251 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, Annualized Premium Equivalent, a metric used by life insurance companies to measure new business sales, was down 3% to Rs 2,422 crore in the last quarter against Rs 2,504 Cr (YoY) basis.

Value of New Business was up 1% to Rs 592 Cr in Q2 against Rs 586 crore on a YoY basis.

Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance shares rose 3% to Rs 610.65 against the previous close of Rs 593.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 86,792 crore. The stock rose to a high of Rs 610.95 on NSE.