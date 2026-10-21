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IDBI Bank shares fall 3% to below Fairfax deal price; here's why

IDBI Bank shares fall 3% to below Fairfax deal price; here's why

IDBI82.24(2.23%)

IDBI Bank, which has limited analyst coverage, has fallen 11 per cent since the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake to Fairfax.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 12:35 PM IST
IDBI Bank shares fall 3% to below Fairfax deal price; here's whye. IDBI Bank shares fell 2.63 per cent to hit a low of Rs 80.10 apiece.

Shares of IDBI Bank Ltd fell 3 per cent in Wednesday's trade, slipping below the Rs 81 per share deal price for the proposed sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in the lender to Fairfax. The stock declined for a second consecutive session after the lender reported a 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 2,205 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 3,627 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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The lender, which has limited analyst coverage, has fallen 11 per cent since the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings' parent entity, Canada Inc, for Rs 52,878.08 crore.

IDBI Bank shares fell 2.63 per cent to hit a low of Rs 80.10 apiece on BSE.

The IDBI Bank transaction involved the sale of a 30.48 per cent stake held by the government of India and a 30.24 per cent stake held by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Following the transaction, the government will retain a 15 per cent stake in the bank, while LIC will continue to hold 19 per cent.

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In a FAQ, IDBI Bank earlier noted that the fair valuation of the enterprise was carried out by two professional valuation agencies using two independent methodologies. The average of these fair valuations was Rs.75.99 per share, which served as the benchmark price for the evaluation of the qualified bids. Since the winning best offer bid of Rs 81 per share was above the benchmark price, as well as fair value estimates of both the independent valuation agencies, it was adjudged to be reasonable and approved.

IDBI Bank noted the CCEA delegated powers to the Alternative Mechanism to undertake minority stake sales of the GoI residual shareholding, 15 per cent of the total shareholding of the IDBI Bank Ltd, through the open market in accordance with the standard operating procedure.

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"The LIC will be free to manage its residual shareholding in accordance with its internal procedures while ensuring compliance with the directions of its regulators," IDBI Bank noted.

Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings has reportedly been given 15 years by the Reserve Bank of India to reduce its stake in IDBI Bank to 26 per cent. It has two years to decide the future of Kerala-headquartered CSB Bank, with a merger or sale emerging as the two possible options, Economic Times reported Watsa as saying in a conference call with analysts.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 12:34 PM IST
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