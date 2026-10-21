Festive gold Investment: Digital Gold vs Gold ETFs — Which is the better choice for Diwali and Dhanteras investors?

Digital gold offers accessibility and fractional ownership

Digital gold allows investors to buy small quantities of gold through apps and online platforms, with the underlying metal held in custody by a provider. In India, platforms such as Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay have helped expand access to the product.

This can appeal to festive-season buyers who want to invest smaller amounts rather than make a large upfront purchase. However, investors need to examine the provider’s custody arrangements, applicable charges, physical redemption conditions and the protections available if the provider faces financial difficulties.

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Digital gold should not automatically be considered cheaper or safer simply because it is purchased online. The WGC report notes that sourcing, custody and compliance costs continue to affect pricing.

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Gold ETFs offer exchange-based access

Gold ETFs provide exposure to gold prices through units traded on stock exchanges. Investors generally need a demat and trading account to buy and sell ETF units, making them accessible to those already participating in the securities market.

Unlike digital gold bought through payment apps, ETF transactions take place on an exchange. Investors can check market prices and trade during market hours, although liquidity and bid-ask spreads can vary across schemes.

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Investors should compare expense ratios, brokerage charges, tracking error and trading liquidity before choosing an ETF. ETF units are not the same as directly holding physical gold, and retail investors generally sell their units on the exchange rather than redeeming them for physical gold.

Costs and investor protection matter

The two formats also differ in their regulatory and contractual structures. Digital gold investors should carefully check the provider’s terms, physical backing and redemption conditions. They should not assume that digital gold carries the same investor protections as regulated securities-market products.

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Gold ETFs have a defined mutual fund structure and are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). However, their returns remain linked to gold prices and can fluctuate.

Which format should festive investors choose?

Digital gold may suit buyers seeking convenience and small-ticket purchases, while gold ETFs may be more appropriate for investors seeking exchange-traded exposure through the securities market.

For Diwali and Dhanteras investors, the decision should depend on the purpose of the purchase, total costs, liquidity requirements and comfort with the product structure. Festive buying may provide the occasion to invest, but the choice of gold investment should be guided by transparency, costs and investor protection rather than convenience alone.

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