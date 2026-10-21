Multibagger stock with 5,000% rally zooms 9% ahead of bonus issue record date, check details 

On September 22, 2026, the multibagger stock traded ex-dividend for the payment of a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.

Multibagger returns



Shares of Titan Biotech, a specialty chemicals firm, have delivered 587% returns in five years and 477% returns in two years. In a span of 10 years, multibagger returns of 4,897% were delivered to the shareholders of the Titan Biotech.

Bonus shares announcement

The company in an exchange filing on September 3 on bonus shares said, “We wish to inform you that the company has received an In-principal approval under Regulation 28(1) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 from BSE Limited vide letters dated October 7, 2026 for issue and proposed allotment of 1,03,29,625 Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each in the ratio of 1(one) new equity share for every 4 (four) existing equity share held in the Company.”

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Stock price movement

Titan Biotech shares rose 9% to Rs 445 in early deals on Wednesday. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1804 crore. The stock has gained 154% from its 52 week low of Rs 171.40 reached on December 9, 2025. It rose to a 52 week high of Rs 555.65 on April 7, 2026.

About Titan Biotech

Titan Biotech is a manufacturer and exporter of biological products used across diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food and beverages, and biotechnology. With over 30 years of operational history, the company has established a presence in more than 100 countries. It focuses on high-quality standards for its range of products, which include protein hydrolysates, peptones, and biological extracts.