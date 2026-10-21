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Multibagger stock with 5,000% rally zooms 9% ahead of bonus issue record date, check details 

Multibagger stock with 5,000% rally zooms 9% ahead of bonus issue record date, check details 

TITANBIO435.55(6.63%)

The multibagger stock has gained 154% from its 52 week low of Rs 171.40 reached on December 9, 2025. It rose to a 52 week high of Rs 555.65 on April 7, 2026. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 10:52 AM IST
Multibagger stock with 5,000% rally zooms 9% ahead of bonus issue record date, check details Shares of Titan Biotech, a specialty chemicals firm, have delivered 587% returns in five years and 477%  returns in two years.

Shares of Titan Biotech Ltd rose 9% on Wednesday. The rally in the stock comes ahead of the company's record date on October 23, 2026 for bonus issue of shares. The company has announced bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 1:4. Investors who want to avail the benefit of 1:4 bonus shares, have two days — Wednesday and Thursday — this week to buy Titan Biotech shares.

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Meanwhile, the deemed date of allotment would be Monday, October 26, 2026.

On September 22, 2026, the multibagger stock traded ex-dividend for the payment of a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.

Multibagger returns
 
Shares of Titan Biotech, a specialty chemicals firm, have delivered 587% returns in five years and 477%  returns in two years. In a span of 10 years, multibagger returns of 4,897% were delivered to the shareholders of the Titan Biotech.

Bonus shares announcement 

The company in an exchange filing on September 3 on bonus shares said, “We wish to inform you that the company has received an In-principal approval under Regulation 28(1) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 from BSE Limited vide letters dated October 7, 2026 for issue and proposed allotment of 1,03,29,625 Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each in the ratio of 1(one) new equity share for every 4 (four) existing equity share held in the Company.”

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Stock price movement 

Titan Biotech shares rose 9% to Rs 445 in early deals on Wednesday. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1804 crore. The stock has gained 154% from its 52 week low of Rs 171.40 reached on December 9, 2025. It rose to a 52 week high of Rs 555.65 on April 7, 2026.

About Titan Biotech 

Titan Biotech is a manufacturer and exporter of biological products used across diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food and beverages, and biotechnology. With over 30 years of operational history, the company has established a presence in more than 100 countries. It focuses on high-quality standards for its range of products, which include protein hydrolysates, peptones, and biological extracts.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 10:51 AM IST
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