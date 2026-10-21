Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
LTTS shares rally 15%: Should you buy this IT stock after Q2 results? 

LTTS shares rally 15%: Should you buy this IT stock after Q2 results? 

LTTS3,952.80(9.46%)

LTTS share price target: Anand Rathi upgraded LTTS to 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 4,336, saying a stronger deal conversion, widening AI opportunities.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 12:01 PM IST
LTTS shares rally 15%: Should you buy this IT stock after Q2 results? LTTS shares: JM Financial said LTTS reported strong numbers, improved deal wins and deal ramps supports outlook.

L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) saw its shares rallying 15 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the IT major reported a strong performance in its 'Sustainability' division, with revenue growing 13.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY), supported by industrial products, energy transition, plant engineering and data centre infrastructure.

Advertisement

LTTS' mobility revenue increased 2.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), driven by North American automotive, trucks, aerospace and rail, while European automotive remained subdued due to OEM restructuring. While many brokerages have 'Buy' or'Add' rating on the LTTS stock, the 12-month Bloomberg consensus target at Rs 3,803 implied 4.5 per cent downside potential. Arihant Capital's target of Rs 4,415 on LTTS is the highest on the Street. Citi's Rs 3,115 is the lowest, data compiled by Business Today showed.

PL Capital said the broad-based margin expansion enabled LTTS achieve its mid-16 per cent EBIT margin aspiration ahead of schedule, thanks to  growing contribution from high-margin business.

That said, despite H1 EBIT margin reported at 16 per cent the management’s commentary on medium-term margin improvement remained conservative, with wage hikes expected to weigh on H2 profitability, the brokerage said.

Advertisement

"We are passing on Q2 beat and revising our EBIT margin estimates to 15.7 per cent/15.9 per cent FY27E/FY28E. We value the stock at 20 times Sep. 28E earnings to arrive at target price of Rs 3,390. The current valuations capture all positives, providing limited upside. We maintain our HOLD rating," PL Capital said.

360 ONE Capital said the management reiterated its ambition of 13-15 per cent revenue CAGR over the next five years, which it believes is slightly ambitious given near-term macro headwinds.

"We increase our target multiple 22 times (from 20 times), factoring in improved growth momentum. We maintain Hold with a revised target price of Rs 3,790 (from earlier Rs 3,380), valuing the stock at 22 times Sep-28E EPS," it said.

Advertisement

Anand Rathi upgraded LTTS to 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 4,336, saying a stronger deal conversion, widening AI opportunities and improving margin resilience provide greater confidence in LTTS's growth trajectory, although recovery remains uneven across segments.

"LTTS is pivoting towards "Engineering Intelligence" (EI) and AI-led solutions in preparation for its next 5-year "Lakshya" strategy, beginning in FY27. Management expects the financial performance to improve sequentially across both revenues and operating margins in the upcoming quarters of FY27," Axis Securities said while suggesting a target of Rs 3,970 on the stock.

JM Financial said LTTS reported strong numbers, improved deal wins and deal ramps supports outlook. European Auto recovery and Tech segment growth to be monitored, it said while maintain 'ADD' and a target of Rs 3,890.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 11:57 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more