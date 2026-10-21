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'All our embassy does is...': Marco Rubio jokes as he attends 2nd US Independence Day celebration in 5 months

'All our embassy does is...': Marco Rubio jokes as he attends 2nd US Independence Day celebration in 5 months

Here’s what prompted the joke and why Rubio is celebrating July 4th twice this year.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 12:01 PM IST
'All our embassy does is...': Marco Rubio jokes as he attends 2nd US Independence Day celebration in 5 monthsUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attended his second US Independence Day celebration in five months, using the occasion to poke fun at his own embassy in a lighthearted aside that drew laughs from the gathered guests. Here’s what prompted the joke and why Rubio is celebrating July 4th twice this year.

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The Florida Republican jocularly said that he is starting to think that all the US Embassy in India does is throw parties one after another. Rubio said, "It's a great honor to be back with all of you here today. And I say be back, because I was just here three or four months ago."

Marco Rubio visited India in May this year for bilateral talks. It was also the second time that Rubio attended an Independence Day event in India in less than 5 months.

"When I was here three or four months ago, Sergio threw a big 250 party in Delhi. And now we're here, another 250 party in Mumbai. And I'm starting to think all our embassy does here is throw parties. But we'll see what they come up with next year. You can't celebrate 251 the same way. It's just not the same ring to it. But it's an honor to be back and I'm glad to be back," he said.

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Beyond the jokes, Rubio explained why US officials should visit India more frequently, highlighting the country's population, democratic system and strategic importance. “But here’s where I ended by saying is, I actually think we don’t come enough. I actually think we don’t come enough," he said.

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"I said, well, number one, it happens to be the most populous nation on Earth. It happens to be the oldest democracy on Earth. It happens to be such a geopolitical partner to the United States. But here’s where I ended, by saying is – I actually think we don’t come enough.  I actually think we don’t come enough. And it’s not just for the parties."

He added that the Indo-Pacific region would play a significant role in shaping the course of the 21st century.

Moreover, Rubio and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held high-level bilateral talks in Mumbai, wherein the two talked about trade, energy, defense and tech partnerships. Both sides indicated that the negotiations for a India-US trade deal are in their final stages.

Rubio said that both the countries are very close to finalising a trade deal, with only a small number of issues left to resolve. He said that an announcement is likely soon after a possible signing of the trade agreement by the leaders of both the countries.

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Published on: Oct 21, 2026 12:01 PM IST
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