iDO Devices secures $4 million investment from Blume Ventures, Merak Ventures

Indian original design manufacturer iDO Devices Private Limited has raised $4 million (approximately Rs 34 crore) in a funding round led by Blume Ventures and Merak Ventures. The capital will help accelerate the company's integrated design and product delivery ecosystem, including an innovation centre in India.

iDO Devices aims to serve global consumer electronics and enterprise tech markets across the US, Europe, and India. The company is expanding its products with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Wi-Fi capabilities, and plans to add GPS and GSM in future projects.

Advertisement

"What we are trying to create at iDO is a set of capabilities ranging from chipset design through hardware layout, firmware, and systems software. Along with investment and control of critical component technologies, this will position iDO as a global leader in tech product design. We are executing on BLE and Wi-Fi and expect to deepen these technologies by designing our own SoCs," commented Shalabh Srivastava, Founder and CEO of iDO Devices.

The investment is expected to strengthen efforts in customer acquisition, technology development, intellectual property creation, and expanding geographical reach. "We are happy to have support from Blume and Merak, who lead investments in companies like Pixxel and Bellatrix, in our vision of contributing to India’s product ODM layer. We believe product leadership is the next frontier in India," stated Ashita Gupta, Founder and Chief Business Officer of iDO Devices. With a team of over 100 technology experts in India and China, and a global partner network, iDO Devices is well positioned for this transition.

Advertisement

Industry analysts note this development reflects India's rapid growth in the product design-to-fulfilment sector, leveraging the country's embedded engineering expertise and evolving onshore design capabilities. The global market size for product design and fulfilment is projected to reach $15 billion by 2025, with India poised to capture a significant share.