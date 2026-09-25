Indegene shares rise 5% as Motilal Oswal upgrades stock; check target price

Indegene Ltd shares rose 5% in Friday's trade after Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) upgraded the stock's rating to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' earlier, citing strong growth prospects from life sciences and pharma outsourcing, its consulting-led business model and increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). The brokerage also expects operating leverage to support a recovery in margins.
MOFSL said global life sciences and pharma companies are increasingly outsourcing operations to reduce costs, accelerate go-to-market timelines, access specialised talent and manage fluctuating content requirements around drug launches. It said external agencies such as Indegene can scale teams based on demand, while helping streamline medical, legal and regulatory reviews.