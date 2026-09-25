Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Ola Electric shares plunge 9%; board approval for proposed rights issue in focus

Ola Electric shares plunge 9%; board approval for proposed rights issue in focus

OLAELEC38.48(9.50%)

Ola Electric recently informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Monday, September 28, 2026, to consider, among other matters, a proposal to raise funds through a rights issue of equity shares.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 3:58 PM IST
Ola Electric shares plunge 9%; board approval for proposed rights issue in focusOla Electric said the proposed fundraise will be subject to such regulatory and statutory approvals as may be required.

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd fell sharply during Friday's intraday trade, declining 10.51 per cent to hit a low of Rs 38.06. The fall came after the stock had gained in each of the previous four sessions. Ola Electric shares eventually settled 9.48 per cent lower at Rs 38.50.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Despite Friday's decline, the stock has gained 61.43 per cent over the past six months.

Ola Electric recently informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Monday, September 28, 2026, to consider, among other matters, a proposal to raise funds through a rights issue of equity shares.

"The rights issue route is being considered to enable participation by all eligible shareholders including retail, institutional and promoter group, subject to applicable laws," the company said in its exchange filing.

The proposed fundraise will be subject to such regulatory and statutory approvals as may be required, the company added.

A rights issue is an offer of additional shares made by a company to its existing eligible shareholders. The terms, size and other details of Ola Electric's proposed issue will be subject to the Board's consideration and approval.

Advertisement

At the end of last month, the EV maker opened bookings for its S1Z electric scooter range, with prices starting at Rs 79,999. The company has positioned the S1Z as its most accessible scooter range.

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said the S1Z is the company's first scooter range powered by its indigenous Bharat Cell LFP technology. According to the company, the cells have been developed at its Battery Innovation Centre and are manufactured at its Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu.

"The S1Z is the first scooter range in India powered by our indigenous Bharat Cell LFP technology, developed at our Battery Innovation Centre, and manufactured at our Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu. Our cells are fully built by Ola, with 426 patents to back them. This is the beginning of a new era in electric vehicles with LFP cells, that will address the largest segment of this market," Aggarwal said.

Advertisement

He added that battery costs account for a significant portion of an EV's overall cost and said Ola Electric's in-house LFP cell manufacturing would help reduce this cost. The company claims the S1Z offers a range of up to 301 km under IDC testing.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, noted that the stock has been witnessing sharp swings recently. "The company's ability to improve revenue and profitability would remain important for its medium- to long-term prospects. Ola Electric remains a calculated risk at present. The key is to see how the company improves its revenue parameters and profitability, which will be crucial for its medium- to long-term prospects. Investors with a high-risk appetite can continue to hold the stock," he also said.

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, stated, "Ola Electric declined today following gains in recent sessions. From a technical perspective, the Rs 36–35 range is expected to cushion near-term weakness. Conversely, only a sustained move above the Rs 42–44 zone would reinforce positive momentum and restore a stronger bullish undertone in the counter over the coming trading sessions."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said, "Support is placed at Rs 38, while resistance is seen near Rs 42.5. A decisive move above Rs 42.5 could trigger a further upside towards Rs 45. The stock is expected to trade within the Rs 38-45 range in the short term."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 11:46 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more