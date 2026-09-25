Tata Sons boardroom tussle: The 4 clauses in AoA that could decide who runs the conglomerate

DO CHECKOUT | Beyond Noel Tata and N Chandrasekaran: Meet the five key players in Tata's boardroom battle

Tata Sons, Tata Trusts fight it out over Chandra's reappointment

Soon after Tata Sons approved N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata opposed it, saying Chandrasekaran had told the board on August 12 that he would not seek another term after his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027.

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"The decision was the Chairman's own," Noel said. Separately, Tata Trusts opposed the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran, stating the resolution passed by the board to revisit his appointment is legally invalid under the company's Articles of Association (AoA). Tata Trusts even called Chandrasekaran's reappointment "illegal" and a "legal nullity".

Days later, Tata Sons on Thursday rejected objections raised by Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata over the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran. In a September 24 letter to Noel Tata accessed by The Economic Times, Tata Sons said that the board approved the decision by a majority, adding the resolution was valid under the company's AoA.

Defending the validity of the September 17 resolution, the company maintained that the board followed the applicable legal and governance procedures while approving Chandra's reappointment, adding it relied on legal advice in arriving at its interpretation of the AoA.

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ALSO READ | Tata Trusts opposes N Chandrasekaran reappointment, says board resolution is ‘legal nullity’

What is Tata's Articles of Association (AoA)?

The Articles of Association (AoA) refer to legal documents that set out the internal rules, governance framework, and day-to-day management procedures for a company. Tata Sons' AoA is unique as it contains provisions specific to the interests of Tata Trusts, which owns around 66% of the company.

In 2021, the Supreme Court examined these provisions in its judgment on the ouster of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairman in 2016 and upheld the Trusts' special rights.

Four clauses that could prove decisive

The four clauses that could prove who is the top voice in the Bombay House are Article 104B, Article 115, Article 118, and Article 121.

Article What it does Why it matters in this scenario 104B Gives the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) the right to jointly nominate 1/3rd of Tata Sons' board while the Trusts collectively holds around 40%. It establishes the Trust nominees' special status on the board.

It is the foundation for Articles 115 and 121, which give those nominees additional governance protections. 115 Provides that a Tata Sons board meeting lacks the required quorum if a majority of the Trust nominees appointed under Article 104B are not present. It potentially limits the board's ability to proceed on governance-sensitive matters without the Trust nominees. 118 It sets out the special selection mechanism for the chairman when the Trusts collectively hold at least 40%. It also involves setting up a 5-member selection committee. Advertisement This article is key to deciding whether Chandrasekaran's reappointment was required to go through the selection committee. 121 It requires the affirmative vote of a majority of Trust-nominated directors for matters covered by the provision. Tata Trusts also relies on its casting-vote mechanism when Trust nominees split. This is arguably the most immediate battleground.

Article 118 vs Article 121: Which rule applies to Chandra's reappointment?

The tug-of-war between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts is over whether Article 118 and Article 121 apply to the third-term reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as the chairman of Tata Sons.

On the use of Article 118, Tata Trusts argues that giving Chandra a new five-year term is akin to a fresh appointment. The Noel Tata-led Tata Trusts believes Article 118 applies in such a situation. Tata Sons, on the other hand, said that Article 118 only applies while choosing a brand new chairman and not while giving extension to an existing, working chairman.

On the use of Article 121, Tata Trusts argues that it requires majority agreement from the directors chosen by Tata Trusts. While Noel Tata voted against Chandra's reappointment, Venu Srinivasan backed it. Tata trusts claims that the required trust support failed, adding the chairman can't use a casting vote to override this trust rule.

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Tata Sons, on the other hand, claimed that the overall board vote and the use of the chairman's casting vote to break a tie were completely legal under Article 121.

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The 2022 precedent: Did Tata Sons use the same route last time?

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata said that Tata Sons used Article 118 when Chandrasekaran was reappointed in 2022. He reportedly attached the minutes of the February 11, 2022 meeting to substantiate his position.

Chandrasekaran's reappointment was unanimously approved by the Tata Sons board after the late industrialist Ratan Tata expressed satisfaction with the group's performance. Tata Sons' company secretary disputed this during the September meeting, stating that the 2022 reappointment was done under Article 121.