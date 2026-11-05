BT Explainer | What falling crude, strengthening rupee mean for Indian economy

"Following the US mid-terms, the bargaining positions of the US and Iran in peace negotiations may reverse, with Iran becoming more willing to negotiate," global brokerage Nomura said in a note.

The decline in crude prices has also coincided with gains in Indian bonds and the rupee, as lower oil prices eased concerns over inflation and pressure on the country's external finances.

Why falling crude prices matter for India

For India, lower crude prices offer relief on multiple fronts. A decline in international oil prices could reduce the country's crude import bill, ease inflationary pressures, narrow the current account deficit (CAD) and lower dollar demand from oil companies.

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As a major crude oil importer, India requires substantial foreign currency to pay for its energy imports. Higher crude oil prices increase the dollar outgo of oil-importing companies, adding to demand for the US currency and potentially putting pressure on the rupee. Conversely, a decline in crude prices can ease the import bill and dollar demand, providing support to the domestic currency.

Lower crude oil prices can also help ease inflationary pressures, given their impact on fuel, transportation and input costs across several sectors of the economy.

What other factors are supporting the rupee?

Apart from the correction in crude prices, the rupee is also drawing support from a softer US dollar and declining US bond yields.

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The fall in US Treasury yields and the dollar's weakness have improved the external environment for emerging-market currencies, including the rupee.

"The decline in yields reflects increased demand for US Treasuries amid falling crude prices and expectations of political gridlock in Washington following the midterm elections. The softer dollar is adding to this shift in sentiment. For the rupee, this is a welcome combination. Lower US yields and a weaker dollar could improve the appeal of emerging-market currencies, providing another external tailwind for rupee appreciation," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex Advisors.

Pabari also highlighted the impact of the RBI's currency-related measures and a decline in corporate forward dollar purchases.

"The rupee is beginning to find support from multiple fronts. The RBI's currency curbs are showing results, with corporate forward dollar purchases falling 35 per cent in October to $49.5 billion, an eight-month low. This suggests speculative hedging demand is easing," Pabari also said.

With Brent crude falling sharply, the external environment has also turned more favourable. Foreign investors have returned as net buyers in recent sessions after heavy withdrawals in September and October.

"These developments are improving the near-term outlook for the rupee by easing import-related dollar demand and supporting capital flows," Pabari stated.

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However, he cautioned that elevated dollar purchases by importers remain a challenge for the domestic currency.

"However, the recovery is not without challenges. Importers' average monthly dollar purchases remain elevated at $62 billion, nearly 40 per cent higher this year. Sustained rupee strength will depend on lower crude prices, continued foreign inflows and the RBI's ability to contain underlying dollar demand," Pabari added.

What does this mean for Indian equities?

The movement in crude prices and the rupee is also relevant for the Indian stock market. Changes in crude oil prices can affect input costs in several industries, while fluctuations in the rupee can influence the costs and earnings of companies with significant import and export exposure.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), meanwhile, have returned to buying Indian equities in recent sessions after substantial selling in September and October.

"The decline in crude prices is happening when the Indian economy is showing great resilience and corporate earnings are showing significant improvement. This, and the hope that LTCG (long-term capital gains) tax may be abolished in the coming Budget, has completely changed the FII's stance towards India. During the last four trading days, FIIs bought equities for Rs 20,834 crore in the cash market and, importantly, the buying volume is increasing steadily. There is more short-covering to happen in large-caps and, therefore, expect further rebound in large-caps led by the banking/financial majors. At higher levels, profit booking may emerge as DIIs (Domestic institutional investors) are showing an inclination to sell on rallies," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments.

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Vijayakumar also flagged the possibility of political uncertainty in the US weighing on sentiment after the initial reaction to the election outcome subsides.

"After the initial reaction to the US election results weakens, there will be concerns surrounding prolonged political conflict in the US, since Trump, being what he is, is likely to turn Mr Veto rather than a lame-duck president," he stated.