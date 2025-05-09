India-Pak tensions: Rafale-maker Dassault Aviation shares up 10% in 2 weeks; rally 66% in 2025

Shares of Dassault Aviation have rallied more than 66 per cent in the current calendar year so far. According to the data, the Paris listed has soared 66.7 per cent in 2025 so far to 325.80 Euros on Thursday, against its close at 195.90 Euros on December 31, 2024. The total market capitalization of Dassault Aviation stood at 2.61 billion Euros (Rs 25,120 crore).

To recall, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Rafale fighter jets equipped with SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER precision-guided munitions, striking high-value terror infrastructure without crossing into enemy airspace. The strikes were conducted from within Indian airspace, said the reports. Other than India, Egypt and Qatar also have Rafale in their air force fleet.



Dassault Aviation is a French aerospace company, which is engaged in designing and building military aircraft, business jets and space systems. Its parent Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault owns 66.28 per cent stake in the company, while 22.94 per cent stake remains free-float, while Airbus owns 10.56 per cent in the company as March 7, 2025 as per its website.



Dassault Aviation's strong price move coincided with the company announcing impressive financial results, with full-year sales reaching 6.24 billion Euros and net income climbing to 924 million Euros. The French Aerospace & Defense industry grew by 17.7 per cent in the last one year.



Indian stock markets crashed sharply on Friday but managed a strong rebound as the session progressed. Market Participants remain positive on the equity markets in the long-term but do not outcast any short-term volatility if the geopolitical tensions escalated between the two Asian countries.



While short-term uncertainty is expected, past patterns suggest markets typically recover once tensions subside, said Ankush Kumar Jain, Director and Fund Manager, StepTrade Capital. "Investors should avoid panic-driven decisions and focus on long-term fundamentals and geopolitical developments," he said.





In September 2016, India signed a 7.8 billion Euro contract for 36 fly-away Rafales with an option for 18 more. Initial deliveries were expected by 2019, and all 36 within six years. The deal included spares and weapons such as Meteor missiles.

India signed a deal with France's Dassault Aviation in April 2025 to buy another 26 Rafale fighter aircraft worth Rs 63,000 crore ($7.4 billion) for its navy in late April. The 26 Rafale-M fighters, designed for maritime strike, air defence and other missions, are said to be delivered in 37-65 months.