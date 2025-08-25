Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
'Indian derivatives market complete scam': Shankar Sharma backs shift to US options

'Indian derivatives market complete scam': Shankar Sharma backs shift to US options

Fees and taxes—including GST, STT/CTT, SEBI charges, and stamp duty—can significantly eat into profits, particularly for high-frequency traders.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 25, 2025 8:02 AM IST
'Indian derivatives market complete scam': Shankar Sharma backs shift to US optionsCritics argue that India’s derivatives market favors institutions and intermediaries.

Ace investor Shankar Sharma has called India’s derivatives market a “complete scam,” lashing out at high trading costs that, he says, leave retail investors with nothing while brokers, exchanges, and the government “loot” the system.

Reacting to an X post by options trader Ananda Sarkar, who announced shifting major capital to U.S. markets, Sharma didn’t hold back. “I’ve said this for the longest time: US is super cheap,” he wrote. “Indian derivatives market is a complete scam by way of ultra high costs which eat away Returns massively. ONLY BROKERS, EXCHANGES & GOVERNMENT make money. Baki sab, than than gopal. Kya loota in teeno ney…”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sarkar, an amateur options trader, had praised the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) for its liquidity, low trading costs, and access to 0DTE (zero days to expiry) options. He added that trading through Interactive Brokers from the UAE also means zero income tax.

While the Indian market has long touted accessibility via ₹20 flat-fee discount brokers, actual trading costs stack up quickly. Fees and taxes—including GST, STT/CTT, SEBI charges, and stamp duty—can significantly eat into profits, particularly for high-frequency traders. Unlike the U.S., where per-contract fees are often as low as $0.50, India’s layered costs compound, especially for those running small-margin strategies.

Critics argue that India’s derivatives market favors institutions and intermediaries. Retail traders bear all the risk while the government, brokers, and exchanges profit from every transaction—win or lose.

Advertisement

Sharma’s outburst underscores a growing sentiment among Indian traders and investors who feel squeezed by a system that benefits from their activity without guaranteeing them fair odds. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 8:02 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today