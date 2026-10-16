Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Indonesia stocks: Jakarta Composite plunges 11% as MSCI reviews emerging market status

Indonesia stocks: Jakarta Composite plunges 11% as MSCI reviews emerging market status

MSCI will announce its final decision by the end of June 2027 and may provide an interim update on market participant feedback during the consultation period.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 10:15 AM IST
Indonesia stocks: Jakarta Composite plunges 11% as MSCI reviews emerging market statusMSCI said it expects to proceed with the proposed reclassification unless the consultation identifies clear evidence of material improvements in market governance.

Indonesia's Jakarta Stock Exchange Composite index plunged 11 per cent in Friday's trade, the most in 28 years, after MSCI proposed reclassifying the country's indices from emerging market to standalone market status. MSCI said it would consult on the proposal and maintain its existing freeze on Indonesian securities in its indices until further notice.

Advertisement

Following the development, Jakarta Composite tumbled 614 points, or 10.6 per cent, to 5,240, taking its year-to-date fall to 39 per cent. This was the worst fall for the index since January 1998.

"MSCI will announce its final decision by the end of June 2027 and may provide an interim update on market participant feedback during the consultation period," MSCI said.

The index aggregator said market participants had raised significant concerns regarding the investability of the Indonesian equity market as part of the June market classification review, including persistent opacity in shareholding structures and suspected coordinated trading behavior.

"While the Indonesian authorities have announced reforms, including enhanced disclosure of shareholders with ownership above 1 per cent, more granular investor classification disclosure, High Shareholding Concentration (HSC) reporting, and a roadmap towards a minimum free float requirement of 15 per cent, institutional investors have emphasized the need for consistent implementation and evidence of sustained material impact from these announcements," MSCI said.

Advertisement

MSCI indicated in June that if sufficient progress was not evident by the November 2026 index review, it would consider launching a consultation on reclassifying the Indonesian market.

Market participants indicated to MSCI that, sufficient progress has not been observed consistently across the Indonesian equity market. Despite the announced reforms, significant concerns remain around market dysfunction, including continued suspected coordinated trading behavior and lack of evidence of meaningful enforcement.

"Accordingly, MSCI considers Indonesia’s continued classification as an Emerging Market no longer appropriate and is launching a consultation on a proposal to reclassify Indonesia as a Standalone Market. Feedback from market participants suggests that a reclassification to Frontier Markets would not properly recognize the depth of the market problems," it said.

Advertisement

MSCI said it expects to proceed with the proposed reclassification unless the consultation identifies clear evidence of material improvements in market governance and functioning to warrant reconsideration.

MSCI said it would continue applying the existing freeze on certain index related changes for Indonesian securities resulting from Index Reviews or corporate events until further notice.

"Under this treatment, MSCI will not implement increases to Foreign Inclusion Factors (FIF) or Number of Shares (NOS), additions to the MSCI Indonesia Investable Market Index (IMI) or upward migrations across size-segment indexes," it said.

MSCI will continue to delete securities identified by the Indonesian authorities under the HSC framework and to use the 1 per cent shareholder disclosure data to adjust free float estimates, MSCI said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 8:31 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more