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Ola Electric's Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 362 crore YoY; stock climbs 4%

Ola Electric's Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 362 crore YoY; stock climbs 4%

OLAELEC35.74(3.80%)

The company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 362 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with a loss of Rs 418 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, the loss widened on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from Rs 336 crore in Q1 FY27.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 5:35 PM IST
Ola Electric's Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 362 crore YoY; stock climbs 4%Revenue from operations declined 38.99 per cent YoY to Rs 421 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 690 crore in the year-ago period.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd reported its September quarter (Q2 FY27) earnings on Thursday, with its net loss narrowing year-on-year (YoY), while revenue from operations declined.

The company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 362 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with a loss of Rs 418 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, the loss widened on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from Rs 336 crore in Q1 FY27.

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Revenue from operations declined 38.99 per cent YoY to Rs 421 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 690 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating EBITDA loss stood at Rs 218 crore, against a loss of Rs 203 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Separately, addressing shareholders, Ola Electric said, "The QIP and rights issue strengthened our balance sheet, and we have deleveraged significantly. Total borrowings came down from Rs 3,132 crore in December 2024 to Rs 1,819 crore in September 2026."

The company added, "Specifically, Auto borrowings reduced from Rs 2,422 crore to Rs 337 crore. With low Auto debt, a healthy gross margin and cost structure, and a much-improved working capital cycle under the dealer model, we expect Auto to generate free cash flow in the near term."

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Commenting on its cell business and growth prospects, the pure-play EV firm said, "The cell macro is also strong, with government focus on components and lithium refining, and growing storage deployments with higher localisation requirements. Through this transformation, our balance sheet is much more stable, our cost base is structurally and meaningfully lower, we are not demand constrained, and we have two long-term growth engines: Auto and Cell."

Ola Electric's earnings were announced after market hours on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the stock climbed 3.75 per cent to settle at Rs 35.73 on BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 5:35 PM IST
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