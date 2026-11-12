Bajaj Finance shares close 3% higher amid Rs 11,700-crore QIP issue

Bajaj Finance Ltd has opened a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise capital from eligible institutional investors, setting the floor price at Rs 992.25 per equity share. The company aims to raise Rs 11,700 crore from the QIP. The development comes as the company's shares ended Thursday's session higher at Rs 1,110.70, putting the QIP floor price below the stock's closing level.
The company's QIP committee approved the opening of the issue on November 11, following the board's approval on October 1 and a special resolution passed by shareholders on November 2. The floor price of Rs 992.25 per share has been determined in accordance with the pricing formula prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations.