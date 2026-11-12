Bajaj Finance shares close 3% higher amid Rs 11,700-crore QIP issue

Bajaj Finance shares closed at Rs 1,110.70 on Thursday, gaining 3.32% from their previous close of Rs 1,075. The stock opened at Rs 1,080 and touched a high of Rs 1,117.80 during the session, while the day's low stood at Rs 1,077.

Bajaj Finance QIP: What investors should know

The company said it may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price, subject to the applicable regulatory provisions and shareholder approval. This means the final issue price could be lower than the announced floor price. However, the actual price will be decided by the company in consultation with the book-running lead managers appointed for the issue.

Advertisement

Bajaj Finance said: "pursuant to Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the approval of the shareholders, accorded through a special resolution dated November 2, 2026, the company may offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price so calculated for the Issue."

Bajaj Finance has approved the preliminary placement document and application form dated November 11, which will be circulated to eligible qualified institutional buyers invited to participate in the issue. The company will also submit the preliminary placement document to the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.