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ZEEL clears Rs 600 crore share buyback at Rs 91 apiece; check record date

ZEEL clears Rs 600 crore share buyback at Rs 91 apiece; check record date

ZEEL73.88(4.26%)

The announcement came after market hours on Thursday. Earlier in the day, ZEEL shares rose 3.70 per cent to settle at Rs 73.50 on BSE. At the proposed buyback price of Rs 91, the offer represents a premium of 23.81 per cent over Thursday's closing price.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 5:50 PM IST
ZEEL clears Rs 600 crore share buyback at Rs 91 apiece; check record dateThe proposed buyback represents 6.86 per cent of the company's total paid-up equity share capital.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Thursday approved a share buyback worth Rs 600 crore at a price of Rs 91 per equity share.

The company's board approved the buyback of up to 65,934,065 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. The proposed buyback represents 6.86 per cent of the company's total paid-up equity share capital.

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The board also took note of the intention of the promoters and members of the promoter group not to participate in the proposed buyback.

R Gopalan, Chairman at ZEEL, said, "The decision to approve the buy-back of equity shares reflects our confidence in the Company's potential and fundamental strength to capitalize on the opportunities in the future. The Board believes that the Company's intrinsic value is not appropriately reflected in its current market valuation, and the buy-back represents a prudent opportunity to reinforce confidence in the Company’s capabilities to generate long-term value for shareholders. The Board conducted a detailed assessment of the Company's financial position, growth plans and shareholder expectations. The management also presented to the Board an approach being taken for medium to long-term growth of the Company to strengthen its topline and bottomline."

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The company has fixed November 25, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders to participate in the buyback.

The announcement came after market hours on Thursday. Earlier in the day, ZEEL shares rose 3.70 per cent to settle at Rs 73.50 on BSE. At the proposed buyback price of Rs 91, the offer represents a premium of 23.81 per cent over Thursday's closing price.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 5:50 PM IST
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