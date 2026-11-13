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Federal Bank FD at 7.50% vs Bank of Baroda at 7.45%: Which is better for senior citizens?

Federal Bank FD at 7.50% vs Bank of Baroda at 7.45%: Which is better for senior citizens?

Federal Bank and Bank of Baroda have revised their fixed deposit rates, offering senior and super senior citizens returns of up to 7.50% and 7.45%, respectively. However, differences in deposit requirements, tenure and withdrawal flexibility could determine which scheme is more suitable for retirees.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 4:10 AM IST
Federal Bank FD at 7.50% vs Bank of Baroda at 7.45%: Which is better for senior citizens?For retirees investing smaller amounts, Federal Bank's 7.40% callable FD and Bank of Baroda's 7.35% special deposit warrant comparison, particularly because their tenures differ.

Fixed deposits remain a preferred investment option for senior citizens seeking predictable returns and capital preservation. Two banks have now revised their deposit rates in November, offering investors an opportunity to compare returns, liquidity and investment conditions before locking in their savings.

Federal Bank, on November 12, increased the additional interest benefit for senior citizens from 50 basis points to 60 basis points on select deposits. The revision allows eligible senior citizens to earn up to 7.50% annually.

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A day earlier, Bank of Baroda raised interest rates on its 555-day bob Golden Goal Deposit Scheme by 10 basis points, offering 7.35% to senior citizens and 7.45% to super senior citizens.

Federal Bank: Up to 7.50%, but conditions apply

Federal Bank offers 7.40% annually on eligible deposits with premature withdrawal facilities. The revised rates apply to tenures of 18 months and two years to less than three years.

However, its highest rate of 7.50% is available only on deposits of ₹1 crore and above without premature withdrawal facilities. The revised rates apply to individual deposits below ₹3 crore.

According to the bank, the 7.40% deposit offers an effective annualised yield of up to 8.18% for a 35-month tenure, while the 7.50% non-callable deposit offers up to 8.30%. These quoted yields should not be confused with the contractual annual interest rates.

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Joy P V, EVP and Country Head – Retail Liability & Fee Products, Federal Bank, said, "The revised rates reinforce our commitment to providing superior value to customers, especially senior citizens seeking stable and rewarding investment opportunities."

MUST READ: Bank of Baroda FD rates rise to 7.45%: How much will ₹5 lakh, ₹10 lakh earn in 555 days?

Bank of Baroda: Higher returns on 555-day deposits

Bank of Baroda's revised 555-day FD offers 6.85% to general citizens, 7.35% to senior citizens and 7.45% to super senior citizens.

For senior citizens, the 555-day rate is higher than the bank's 6.95% on its 444-day special deposit and 7% on deposits above five years and up to 10 years.

Federal Bank vs Bank of Baroda: Latest FD interest rates compared

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Particulars

Federal Bank

Bank of Baroda

Highest advertised FD rate

7.50%

7.45%

General citizen rate

6.80%–6.90%

6.85%

Senior citizen rate

7.40%–7.50%

7.35%

Super senior citizen rate

Not separately specified

7.45%

Eligible tenure

18 months; 2 years to less than 3 years

555 days

Minimum deposit for highest rate

₹1 crore

Not specified

Premature withdrawal

Allowed at 7.40%; not allowed at 7.50%

Subject to scheme terms

Effective date

November 12, 2026

November 11, 2026

MUST READ: Diwali investment: FD rates rise to 8.60% - which banks offer the highest returns to seniors in November 2026?

Which FD should senior citizens choose?

For retirees investing smaller amounts, Federal Bank's 7.40% callable FD and Bank of Baroda's 7.35% special deposit warrant comparison, particularly because their tenures differ.

Investors with ₹1 crore or more may consider Federal Bank's 7.50% non-callable option, provided they do not require early access to the funds.

However, the 5-basis-point difference between the two banks' highest advertised rates is not a like-for-like comparison, since Bank of Baroda's 7.45% applies to super senior citizens, while Federal Bank's 7.50% carries deposit-size and withdrawal restrictions.

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Depositors should also consider taxation, payout frequency and deposit insurance. DICGC coverage is limited to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and interest, subject to applicable conditions.

Ultimately, liquidity requirements, eligibility and investment horizon should take precedence over marginal differences in headline interest rates.

ALSO READ: Flat 15% tax on FD interest? SBI proposes major relief for bank depositors ahead of Budget 2027

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 4:10 AM IST
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