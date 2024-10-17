Infosys ADRs drop 2% post Q2 results; key details

The American depositary receipts (ADRs) of Infosys fell nearly 2 per cent in the pre-market session on NYSE, following the Bengaluru-based IT major's September quarter results today.

The Infosys ADR was quoting at $22.50 over its previous closing of $22.90, down 1.75 per cent or 40 cents. Infosys announced its Q2 results post market hours in India. The scrip settled 2.58 per cent higher at Rs 1,969.50 in the domestic trading.

Infosys reported a 4.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 6,506 crore compared with Rs 6,212 crore in the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting Infosys to report 10-15 per cent rise in YoY profit.

The IT firm reported 5.1 per cent rise in sales at Rs 40,986 crore compared with Rs 38,994 in the corresponding quarter last year. This was in line with Street estimates. The IT major revised its FY25 revenue guidance to 3.75 per cent-4.50 per cent. For FY25, it retained its margin guidance at 20 per cent-22 per cent.

"We had strong growth of 3.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter in constant current in Q2. The growth was broad-based with good momentum in financial services. This stems from our strength in industry expertise, market leading capabilities in cloud with Cobalt and generative AI with Topaz, resulting in growing client preference to partner with us," said Salil Parekh, Infosys CEO and MD.

"Our large deals at $2.4 billion in Q2 reflect our differentiated position. I am grateful to our employees for their unwavering commitment to our client as we further strengthen our market leadership," he added.