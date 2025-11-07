Infosys announces record date for Rs 18,000-crore share buyback, stock in focus today

Shares of Infosys, India's second-largest IT company, are in focus today after the firm announced the record date for its Rs 18,000-crore share buyback. Infosys stock ended 0.12% lower at Rs 1466.25 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 6.09 lakh crore. Total 10.68 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 156.81 crore on Thursday.

The board of directors of the IT firm announced that the company has fixed Friday, 14 November 2025, as the ‘record date’ for its share buyback plan, where it will determine the eligible shareholders who will participate in the buyback.

“The company has fixed Friday, 14 November 2025, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback,” Infosys said in an exchange filing.

The IT major would be buying back nearly 10 crore shares, representing 2.41 per cent of equity at Rs 1,800 apiece, a 19 per cent premium over the market price at the time of announcement.

Meanwhile, promoters of the IT firm, including founder Narayana Murthy and chairman Nandan Nilekani, have decided not to participate in the share buyback. "Since the promoters and the promoter group of the Company have declared their intention to not participate in the Buyback, Equity Shares held by them have not been considered for the purposes of computing the entitlement ratio," Infosys stated.

The promoters and their family members collectively own 13.05 per cent, or 542 million outstanding shares, as of September 30, 2025.