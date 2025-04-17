Infosys, HDFC Life, Jio Financial, HDFC AMC, Tata Elxsi: How these stocks a faring ahead of Q4 results

Select largecap companies including Infosys, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Jio Financial Services, HDFC Asset Management Company and Tata Elxsi are set to announce their results today for the March 2025 quarter today. Ahead of their Q4 earnings, all five stocks, including the 3 Nifty50 constituents, were trading in red on Thursday.

Shares of Infosys dropped more than 2.45 per cent to Rs 1,378.60 on Thursday with a total market capitalization slipping below Rs 5.75 lakh crore mark. The stock had settled at Rs 1,413 on Wednesday. The IT stock has been limping following a muted Q4 results by Wipro and anticipation of slowing growth in the US.



Nuvama Institutional Equities forecasts revenue shall degrow 1 per cent QoQ in CC terms and 1.5 per cent QoQ in US dollar terms–in-line with the implied guided range. EBIT margin is likely to decline 100 bps QoQ, primarily due to wage hike. "We see Infosys shall announce FY26 revenue growth guidance to 2–5 per cent CC YoY and margins guidance to remain at 20-22 per cent for FY26."

SMIFS believes that Infosys' revenue may decline by 2.4 per cent QoQ amid lower sale of third party items and weak seasonal demand. Margins may see 60 bps wage hike impact as mentioned in Q3. Large deal TCV to be around $3 billion. "We expect FY26E revenue guidance to be 1-4 per cent YoY on back of deteriorating macros with tariff wars and absence of any mega deals."



Tata Elxsi plunged more than 2 per cent to Rs 4827.05 on Thursday, against its close at Rs 4930.50 on Wednesday. The total market capitalization of the IT solution provider barely held Rs 30,000 crore mark. Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company fell more than 1.65 per cent to Rs 4,060.55 with its total valuations above Rs 87,000 crore mark.

"We expect revenue to grow by 5.3 per cent YoY owing to continued ramp-up of deals. Transportation verticals may stay muted for the near term. Media & Healthcare are expected to contribute more from H2FY26E. EBIT margins are expected to decrease by 180 bps owing to wage hike impact and operational deleverage. PAT is projected to de-grew by 0.9 per cent YoY," said Choice Broking with a target price of Rs 4,900 and a 'hold' tag.



Shares of Jio Financial Services dropped more than 1.6 per cent to Rs 238.25 on Thursday. Another Nifty50 stock, HDFC Life Insurance Company dropped more than 0.8 per cent to Rs 709.85 against its close of Rs 716 on Wednesday. Market capitalization of both the companies stood below Rs 1.55 lakh crore.



Overall AUM for HDFC AMC de-grew 0.9 per cent as of February 2025 compared with December 2024. Equity AUM de-grew by 3 per cent over the same period leading to a decrease in share of pure Equity AUM QoQ by 1 per cent that trends as of March 2025 would be dependent on the trends seen till February, said YES Securities.



"We pencil in an overall AUM growth of 2.5% QoQ for HDFC AMC. We expect Ebitda margin will marginally deteriorate sequentially and other income to be lower sequentially during the quarter," it added.

"We expect APE growth to be higher for HDFC Life Insurance. We expect Value of New Business (VNB) margin to be similar to QoQ as the surrender value impact gets offset by shift toward higher margin Par products from ULIP," said Elara Capital. It is baking in 50 per cent QoQ growth in revenue and PAT of HDFC Life.



For our coverage universe, NBFCs (excluding Jio Financial) are expected to deliver AUM growth of 26.3 per cent YoY and 6.1 per cent QoQ in Q4FY25E, supported by sustained disbursement momentum across diversified lending segments, said KR Choksey. "The sector’s continued focus on digital transformation and process automation is expected to drive operational efficiency gains, helping to mitigate the impact of elevated provisioning levels," it said with a hold' rating and a target price of Rs 286 on it.