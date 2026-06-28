Infosys, Hindalco, Redington: How FPI-heavy stocks fared in June as outflows hit Rs 53K crore

Out of 53 of the 500 BSE500 index constituents, with over 25 per cent FII ownership, 37 stocks delivered positive returns in June. This is even as the month saw Rs 53,000 crore in foreign outflows. Nine stocks including Redington Ltd, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, TBO Tek Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd and Home First Finance Company India Ltd delivered double-digit returns. Hindalco Industries Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd and Infosys Ltd led the losers among FII favourites, data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggests.

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Hindalco Industries shares plunged 15.43 per cent. FPIs held 29.96 per cent stake in the company as of March 31. Emkay in a note said Hindalco remained its preferred pick, supported by resilient prices and an improving outlook for Novelis. InCred Equities has the opposite view.

"As the Middle East risk premium unwinds, aluminium prices look vulnerable; NALCO, and Hindalco Industries face significant downside," it said.

Indus Towers Ltd, where FIIs owned 25.1 per cent stake, declined 11 per cent. JM Financial has 'Reduce' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 390.

Infosys also tumbled 10 per cent in June. FPIs held 28.45 per cent stake in Infosys as of March 31. Nomura India prefers Infosys among tier 1 IT stocks and suggested a 'Buy' call on the stock. For Infosys, it suggested a target of Rs 1,640.

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As per NSDL, FPI outflows stood at Rs 53,022 crore this month against net outflows of Rs 32,963 crore in May.

Redington Ltd topped the gainers' chart, rising 27 per cent in June. FPIs held 61.49 per cent stake in this company. Redington’s Q4 revenue, Ebitda and profit were ahead of analyst estimates, led by robust India growth, large enterprise and data centre deal execution along with continued momentum in cloud and software businesses.

"We remain optimistic on FY27 growth, supported by strong hyperscaler/data centre demand, expanding SSG contribution and healthy enterprise pipelines, although working capital requirements and near-term Middle East uncertainty are expected to remain elevated. We maintain BUY with a target price of Rs 340," Monarch Networth Capital said last month.

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Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) and TBO Tek Ltd gained 19 per cent each. ZEEL has been rising of late, following its agreement with FIFA, which includes marquee tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup 2026, the centenary FIFA World Cup 2030, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, along with several other international football events and FIFA documentary content through 2034.

Analysts are positive on TBO Tek. Anand Rath sees steady performance in 1HFY27e and a strong recovery from H2FY27 onwards, aided by pent-up demand and platform’s diversified architecture. It has a target of 2,000 on the stock.



Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, The Federal Bank Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, IDFC First Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd are a few stocks rising 10-15 per cent this month

360 One Wam Ltd, Urban Company Ltd, One97 Communications Ltd (Paytm), Five-Star Business Finance Ltd and Delhivery Ltd are a few stocks with high FPI stakes. 360 One Wam Ltd fell half-a-per cent, Paytm was flat. Five-Star Business Finance Ltd advanced 11 per cent while Delhivery Ltd added 3 per cent.