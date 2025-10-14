Business Today
Infosys secures over ₹14,000 crore, 15-year NHS contract for workforce management platform

Infosys shares ended at ₹1,488.40, down 0.35% on NSE. Earlier, Infosys won a £1.2 billion (over ₹14,000 crore) NHS contract for a 15-year workforce management platform.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 14, 2025 4:37 PM IST
  • Contract worth over ₹14,000 crore awarded to Infosys
  • Platform to replace existing NHS payroll system ESR
  • AI integration to enhance workforce planning

Infosys has secured a £1.2 billion (over ₹14,000 crore) contract from the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) to build and manage a workforce management platform for the National Health Service in England and Wales. The engagement spans 15 years and is set to replace the existing Electronic Staff Record (ESR) system, which currently manages payroll for 1.9 million NHS employees.

The new platform is intended to streamline recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and career management functions across the NHS and will utilise artificial intelligence to support workforce planning and enhance user experience.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh stated the company will bring its global digital transformation expertise and AI platform, Infosys Topaz, to deliver 'a platform that drives efficiency today and empowers the NHS into the future.'

Shares of Infosys ended at ₹1,488.40, down 0.35% on NSE. The IT stock ended 0.21% lower at Rs 1489.80 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 6.18 lakh crore.

Michael Brodie, Chief Executive of NHSBSA, commented that the project “goes far beyond simply replacing ESR — it will be a strategic enabler for building a workforce that is fit for the future.” The new data-driven platform is designed to align with the NHS’s broader workforce needs and supports a strategic approach to health service management in England and Wales.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 4:37 PM IST
