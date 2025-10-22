Infosys promoters, Nandan M. Nilekani, Sudha Murty, to skip Rs 18,000-cr share buyback

Infosys promoters and members of the promoter group — including co-founder Nandan M. Nilekani, philanthropist Sudha Murty, and their family members — have decided not to participate in the company’s Rs 18,000-crore share buyback, according to a regulatory filing released on Wednesday.

The promoters, who collectively hold 13.05% of Infosys’ equity, communicated their decision through letters dated between September 14 and 19, 2025, expressing their intention to abstain from the buyback exercise.

“The Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company have expressed their intention of not participating in the Buyback,” Infosys stated in the filing. The company added that, depending on the response to the buyback, the voting rights of the promoter group may change post completion of the process.

The promoter group includes Sudha N. Murty, wife of Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy, their children Akshata Murty and Rohan Murty; Nandan Nilekani, his wife Rohini Nilekani, and their children Nihar and Janhavi Nilekani, along with other co-founders and their families.

Infosys’ largest-ever Buyback

In its board meeting held on September 11, 2025, Infosys approved its largest-ever share buyback worth ₹18,000 crore, aimed at optimizing its capital structure and rewarding shareholders. The company plans to repurchase 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of ₹5 each — representing 2.41% of the total paid-up equity share capital — at Rs 1,800 per share.

According to the company, the buyback has been structured after considering its medium-term strategic and operational cash needs, aligning with its capital allocation policy of returning surplus funds to shareholders.

As per Infosys’ stated capital allocation framework: “Effective from FY2025, the company expects to continue its policy of returning approximately 85% of the free cash flow cumulatively over a five-year period through a mix of semi-annual dividends and/or share buybacks or special dividends, subject to applicable laws and approvals.”

Infosys added that the buyback is expected to enhance long-term shareholder value by reducing the equity base and steadily increasing the annual dividend per share (excluding special dividends).

Track record of buybacks

Infosys has been consistent with its capital return initiatives. The IT major launched its first buyback in 2017, worth Rs 13,000 crore, purchasing 11.3 crore shares at Rs 1,150 per share. This was followed by buybacks ofRs 8,260 crore in 2019, Rs 9,200 crore in 2021, and Rs 9,300 crore in 2022, the latter executed through an open market route at a maximum price of Rs 1,850 per share.

The company’s shares closed at Rs 1,472 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, up 0.72% from the previous session.

Infosys Q2 FY26

Alongside the buyback announcement, Infosys reported a 13% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹7,364 crore for the second quarter (Q2 FY26), supported by steady growth in key verticals. Revenue from operations rose 9% YoY to ₹44,490 crore.

Infosys also declared an interim dividend of ₹23 per share, setting October 27 as the record date. The company revised its FY26 revenue guidance upward to 2–3%, from the earlier 1–3%, while retaining its operating margin guidance at 20–22%.

In constant currency terms, revenue grew 2.9% YoY and 2.2% sequentially in Q2. Operating margins slipped 10 basis points YoY to 21%, while gross profit rose 9% YoY to ₹13,690 crore.

The company secured $3.1 billion in deal wins during the quarter, with 67% being net new deals. Segment-wise, manufacturing and financial services posted gains of 6.6% and 5.4%, respectively, while communications and life sciences declined by 2.5% and 10.5%.

For the first half of FY26, Infosys’ revenue climbed 8% YoY to ₹86,769 crore, with constant currency growth of 3.3%. The operating margin for H1 stood at 20.9%, a modest decline of 20 basis points YoY.

(With PTI inputs)