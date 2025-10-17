‘Just because they are Infosys…’: Siddaramaiah slams Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty for skipping caste survey

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, irked by the refusal of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty to participate in Karnataka’s ongoing Social and Educational Survey, lashed out at the couple.

"That is left to them. This is not a backward classes survey. If they haven't understood, what can I do? If they haven't understood, what can I do? Just because they are Infosys, are they all-knowing? We have said 20 times, this is not a backward classes survey. This is a survey of the entire population," Siddaramaiah said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

He added, "We have clarified many times, even after that Sudha (Murty) and Narayana Murthy think it is a backward classes survey. It is wrong. The central government is also conducting a survey. What will they do? They might have wrong information."

This came after the Infosys founder and his author-philanthropist wife chose not to participate in the survey conducted by Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, and told the surveyors that they don’t want their residence surveyed. The couple said they do not belong to any backward community.

The couple told the surveyors that they would not take part in a government exercise meant for such groups. Sudha Murty wrote and signed a statement declaring that the survey held no relevance or use for the government in their case, and submitted it along with a self-declaration letter opting out of the process.

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, reacting to their decision, had said that they wouldn't force anybody to participate and that it was on a volunteer basis.

The Karnataka High Court had earlier issued an interim order on the caste census clarifying that participation in the survey is voluntary and directed the government to make this public. The bench stated that surveyors cannot compel individuals to provide information. It also ordered that all data collected must be kept confidential and accessed only by the Commission for Backward Classes.