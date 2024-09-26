Infosys shares a buy? IT major may beat peers in Q2, says HDFC Institutional Equities

Infosys Ltd is likely to outperform its peers in terms of the September quarter growth and that there is an upside risk to its 3-4 per cent FY25 guidance, HDFC Institutional Equities said, as it pegged revenue growth slightly above the upper range of the fiscal year guidance.

Positive markers include improved demand in segments of BFSI, market-share gains in deals -- notably within the communications vertical, deal pipeline replenishment, and better hiring trends, the brokerage said.

"The enterprise revenue growth trajectory shows a mild improvement, which may bolster recovery in discretionary spending. Even if quarterly new large deal bookings moderate to under $2 billion, we anticipate growth acceleration driven by the increasing contribution from sub-$50 million deals. Our revenue growth estimates for FY24-27E assume a similar incremental annual growth rate as the last five years' average," HDFC Institutional Equities said.

The recent re-rating of valuation multiples has ‘partially’ priced in these positives, the brokerage said adding that it maintained its 'ADD' rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 2,010, based on 25 times estimated December 2026 earnings per share.

HDFC Institutional Equities said the recovery in discretionary will have a larger bearing on growth acceleration in the absence of mega deals. Growth can even accelerate even if quarterly new large deals moderate to below $2 billion average compared with an average of $2.5 billion over the past year.