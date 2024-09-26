Stocks in news: Infosys, Vedanta, ASK Auto, PB Fintech, Five Star, Adani Green, IDFC & Hudco

Indian benchmark indices started a rebound from the early jitters to settle with gains on Wednesday. However, broader markets saw some correction. BSE Sensex rose 255.83 points or 0.30 per cent, to end at 85,169.87. NSE's Nifty50 gained 63.75 points, or 0.25 per cent, to close at 26,004.15. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, September 26, 2024:



Related Articles

ASK Automotive: Promoter Kuldip Singh Rathee will be selling a 6.05 per cent stake in the auto components maker via an offer for sale (OFS) on September 26-27. The OFS will open for non-retail investors on September 26 and for retail investors on September 27. The floor price has been set at Rs 433 per share.



Five Star Business Finance: Peak XV Partners and other private equity investors are likely to sell up to a 20 per cent stake in the shadow lender through a block deal, according to some media reports. The block deal size could be close to $500 million.



Infosys: The global IT services company has announced a strategic collaboration with Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand. The partnership will focus on Polestar's in-car infotainment development, software and electronics engineering, user experience, and cloud-powered digital services.



Vedanta: The metal mining company's board of directors will meet on October 8 to consider a fourth interim dividend on equity shares for FY25. The record date for determining shareholder entitlement for the dividend has been set as October 16.



Adani Green Energy: Promoter entities Hibiscus Trade and Investment, and Ardour Investment Holding have bought a 2.96 per cent stake in the company. Hibiscus acquired 2.01 crore equity shares (1.27 per cent stake) between July 30 and September 18, 2024, while Ardour purchased 2.67 crore shares (1.69 per cent stake) between September 19 and September 23, 2024.



IDFC: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Chennai has approved the merger of IDFC Financial Holding with IDFC, and the subsequent merger of IDFC into IDFC First Bank.



PB Fintech: The financial services provider may explore plans to enter the healthcare sector by establishing its own chain of hospitals, reported some media channels, quoting sources. With these hospitals, the company aims to tap into new levels of value creation within the healthcare ecosystem.



Coromandel International: The specialty chemical company has acquired an additional 8.82 per cent stake in Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation (BMCC), a Senegal-based rock phosphate mining firm, bringing its total shareholding to 53.8 per cent. It will invest Rs 32 crore in BMCC, in addition to a loan infusion of Rs 54 crore to fund expansion and working capital requirements.



Puravankara: The real estate developer has acquired 2.3 acres of land in Bengaluru from Citrus Venture Projects for around Rs 135 crore, suggests some media reports.



SpiceJet: Carlyle Aviation Management sold a 1.42 per cent stake in the aviation company between September 17 and September 23, 2024, through open market transactions. As a result, Carlyle's stake has decreased to 2.34 per cent from 3.75 per cent.



Greenlam Industries: The wooden products company has incorporated a subsidiary in Bangladesh, Greenlam Overseas Bengal, to operate as a distributor and wholesaler of high-pressure laminates and other paper/wood-based products.



Housing & Urban Development Corporation: The PSU board has appointed Daljeet Singh Khatri as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, replacing Reva Sethi, effective immediately. Previously, Khatri was the Director (Finance) of the company.