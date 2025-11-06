Inox Wind shares in focus today on fresh order win, more details

Shares of Inox Wind, a major wind energy solutions provider in India, are in news today after the firm said it has received significant new orders amounting to 229 MW, marking a notable development in the company’s project pipeline. The new orders comprise up to 160 MW from a leading Indian independent power producer—of which 112 MW has been confirmed and 48 MW remains as an optional extension—and a repeat order of 69 MW from a member of a large global clean energy company.

The 69 MW repeat order follows a previous 153 MW order from March 2025 and is for a project located in Maharashtra.

Both contracts encompass limited-scope engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, as well as multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services post-commissioning.

Kailash Tarachandani, Group CEO Renewables, INOXGFL Group, stated, "New customer orders as well as repeat orders from existing customers highlight the confidence which our clients place on our technology, execution capabilities, and long-term service excellence."

The company’s management underscored that these new additions further reinforce Inox Wind’s appeal among renewable energy developers, with the repeat business particularly demonstrating client satisfaction with the firm’s technology and service delivery.

Inox Wind operates four manufacturing plants across Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, collectively offering approximately 2.50 GW of annual manufacturing capacity. The company’s subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd., is recognised as India’s only listed pure-play renewable O&M services company, currently managing a portfolio of about 13.00 GW of assets.