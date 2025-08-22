Inox Wind stock in focus as board approves allotment of shares 

Shares of Inox Wind are in focus today after the green energy firm approved the allotment of equity shares to the eligible shareholders. Inox Wind stock closed 0.90% lower at Rs 142.80 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 144.10 on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 24,679 crore.

"The board has considered and approved the allotment of 10,41,10,712 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs.10/- each on rights basis to the eligible shareholders of the Company and/or renouncee(s) in terms of the Letter of Offer dated 23rd July, 2025 at an issue price of Rs. 120/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 110/- per equity share)," said Inox Wind.

"Consequent to the said allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 1624,12,71,100/- to Rs. 1728,23,78,220/," added Inox Wind.

Inox Wind Rights issue opened for subscription on August 6, 2025 and closed on August 20.

The company through this capital-raising programme was targeting a total fund raise of Rs 1,249.33 crore.

A rights issue is a share sale process under which a company's current shareholders can purchase extra shares in proportion to their existing holdings, generally at a reduced price.