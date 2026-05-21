IRB Infra, Motherson shares rally up to 13% post Q4 shows; check price targets & more

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd rallied up to 13 per cent during the trading session on Thursday as both the companies announced a strong set of numbers in the March 2025 quarter.

Shares of IRB Infrastructure surged nearly 13.25 per cent to Rs 23.94 on Thursday, commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 28,000 crore. The stock has surged nearly 29 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 18.50, hit in early March 2026. However the stock has dropped more than 10 per cent in the last one year.

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IRB Infra reported a 37.97 per cent growth in the net profit at Rs 296.26 crore, even as the revenue dropped 10.34 per cent YoY to Rs 2,149.24 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Its Ebitda increased 8.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,083 crore, while margins expanded sharply to 56.2 per cent for the reported quarter.

IRB Infra also reported a robust order book of Rs 38,500 crore and expects a 15-20 per cent growth in toll revenue for the upcoming fiscal year. The company announced a fourth interim dividend of Rs 0.05 apeice for its shareholders.

Its revenue included gains on InvITs and related assets as per the fair value measurement, and dividend/interest income from InvITs & Related Assets. Construction revenue stood at Rs 810 crore and BOT revenue stood at Rs 710 crore; and InvIT & Related Assets revenue stood at Rs 400 crore, noted Motilal Oswal in its flash note. It currently has a 'buy' rating on it.

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On the other hand, Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) surged nearly 5 per cent to Rs 138.40 on Thursday, hitting its new 52-week high. The total market capitalization of the company stood above Rs 1.45 lakh crore. The stock has surged more than 55 per cent to Rs 89.69, hit nine months ago.

SAMIL reported a 45.63 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 1,561.56 crore with recording its highest ever quarterly revenue of Rs 34,309.31 crore for the three months ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda jumped to Rs 3,805 crore, while margins expanded to 11.1 per cent for the reported period.

ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal, JM Financial and Emkay Global Financial Services all have a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170, Rs 156, Rs 160 and Rs 150, respectively. However, Elara Capital has a 'sell' rating on SAMIL with a target price of Rs 118 apiece.