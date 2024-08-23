scorecardresearch
IRCTC, ONGC, Federal Bank, Godfrey, LIC Housing, KFin Tech shares to turn ex-dividend today

Godfrey Phillips India (Rs 56 per share dividend), Vedant Fashions Ltd (Rs 8.50 per share), Natco Pharma (Rs 3 per share) and Mayur Uniquoters (Rs 3 per share) will be among stocks turning ex-dividend today. 

ONGC, which had announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50, will turn ex-dividend today. The oil PSU will pay the actual dividend on September 29. IRCTC had declared a final dividend of Rs 4 per share. The stock will turn ex-dividend today. ONGC, which had announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50, will turn ex-dividend today. The oil PSU will pay the actual dividend on September 29. IRCTC had declared a final dividend of Rs 4 per share. The stock will turn ex-dividend today.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), ONGC, Federal Bank Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Natco Pharma and KFin Technologies Ltd are some of the stocks that would turn ex-date for dividend today. Others include Vedant Fashions Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Insecticides (India) Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.

KFin Technologies shares will turn ex-dividend today. The company had announced a final dividend of Rs 5.75 per share. Friday is also the record date for the purpose of determining eligible KFin Tech shareholders. All eligible shareholders of KFin Tech with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on September 28.

IRCTC had declared a final dividend of Rs 4 per share. The stock will turn ex-dividend today. LIC Housing Finance had announced a final dividend of Rs 9 per share. It would also turn ex-dividend today. ONGC, which had announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50, will turn ex-dividend today. The oil PSU will pay the actual dividend on September 29.

In the case of Venky's, the company announced a final dividend of Rs 7. The actual dividend will be paid on October 11. The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd in fact announced a dividend of Rs 400 per share. This stock will turn ex-dividend today.

Godfrey Phillips India (Rs 56 per share dividend), Vedant Fashions Ltd (Rs 8.50 per share), Natco Pharma (Rs 3 per share), Mayur Uniquoters (Rs 3 per share), Insecticides India (Rs 2 per share), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (Rs 1.50 per share), Federal Bank (Rs 1.20 per share), Rashi Peripherals Ltd (Re 1 per share) will be some other stocks turning ex-dividend today.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 23, 2024, 7:46 AM IST
