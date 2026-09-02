IRCTC, RVNL, IRFC, Jupiter Wagons: Railway stocks at fresh lows; cues that could support sentiment 

On similar lines, RVNL shares slipped to a yearly low of Rs 204.75 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 42,815 crore.



IRFC shares too slipped to a 52 week low of Rs 81.35 on Tuesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.06 lakh crore.

On the other hand, shares of Jupiter Wagons have approached their 52 week low of Rs 236.60 reached on March 30, 2026. The railway wagons stock hit a low of Rs 237.35 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,177 crore.

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Shares of another railway sector firm IRCON International are trading near their 52-week low. The railway stock slipped to a low of Rs 116.50 on Tuesday against its 52 week low of Rs 114.50 hit on March 23, 2026.

Cues for railway stocks

While the performance of the sectoral stocks has been tepid, the proposal to build seven high speed rail corridors. According to reports, The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has initiated the process to assess companies that can design and build India's next-generation bullet trains, called the B35.

The trains will be developed in India and are expected to become the main high-speed trains for future bullet train corridors across the country. According to NHSRCL, the B35 bullet trains are likely to run on all proposed high-speed rail routes in the country. These include Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri. This would involve an investment of Rs 16 lakh crore for 4000 km of network.

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Shares of rail financiers and technology providers are set to gain on expectations of a fresh investment cycle in inter city connectivity.

According to a Jefferies report, seven high speed rail corridors announcement is a positive for L&T and Siemens, particularly.

According to reports, Rs 50 lakh crore is expected to be invested in the railway sector by 2030. The move will set the direction for the railway sector stocks in the next few years.

Meanwhile in FY26, the sector's freight touched 1,670 million tonnes, 3.25% above FY25, and passenger numbers climbed from 716 crore to 741 crore in FY26. In Budget 2026-27, the government allocated a record Rs 2,93,030 crore for railway capital expenditure.