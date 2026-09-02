Rs 900 crore block deals: Pine Labs sees 3.1% stake change hands, Aster DM also sees block trade

Pine Labs Ltd and Aster DM Quality Care Ltd, erstwhile Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, saw block deals worth nearly Rs 900 crore on Wednesday. In the case of Pine Labs, 3.1 per cent stake changed hands in two blocks. As per NSE data, 3,54,56,317 Pine Labs shares changed hands at Rs 155.10 apiece, aggregating Rs 549.93 crore. The deal price was at a 3 per cent discount to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 159.89.

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As per a CNBC-TV18 report, Alpha Wave Ventures II LP and Apha Wave India I LP were looking at sell their entire stake in the fintech firm for Rs 560.30 crore. It represented around 3.2 per cent of the company's total equity at a floor price of Rs 153.5 apiece, as per the report.