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Rs 900 crore block deals: Pine Labs sees 3.1% stake change hands, Aster DM also sees block trade

Rs 900 crore block deals: Pine Labs sees 3.1% stake change hands, Aster DM also sees block trade

PINELABS160.53(0.40%)

As per NSE data, 3,54,56,317 Pine Labs shares changed hands at Rs 155.10 apiece, aggregating Rs 549.93 crore. The deal price was at a 3 per cent discount to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 159.89.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 9:23 AM IST
Rs 900 crore block deals: Pine Labs sees 3.1% stake change hands, Aster DM also sees block tradeAster DM, meanwhile, saw 46,09,800 shares change hands at Rs 760 apiece, amounting to Rs 350.34 crore. The deal price represented a 0.29 per cent premium to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 757.80.

Pine Labs Ltd and Aster DM Quality Care Ltd, erstwhile Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, saw block deals worth nearly Rs 900 crore on Wednesday. In the case of Pine Labs, 3.1 per cent stake changed hands in two blocks. As per NSE data, 3,54,56,317 Pine Labs shares changed hands at Rs 155.10 apiece, aggregating Rs 549.93 crore. The deal price was at a 3 per cent discount to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 159.89.

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As per a CNBC-TV18 report, Alpha Wave Ventures II LP and Apha Wave India I LP were looking at sell their entire stake in the fintech firm for  Rs 560.30 crore. It represented around 3.2 per cent of the company's total equity at a floor price of Rs 153.5 apiece, as per the report.

Aster DM, meanwhile, saw 46,09,800 shares change hands at Rs 760 apiece, amounting to Rs 350.34 crore. The deal price represented a 0.29 per cent premium to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 757.80, suggesting buying interest. To recall,  Aster DM Quality Care Ltd had witnessed block deals in August, with Centella Mauritius, a special purpose investment  controlled by the affiliates of TGP Inc, selling about 6.24 crore company shares, or 7.2 per cent stake, in block deals at a floor price of Rs 766.10 apiece, through Citi.

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As per Bloomberg, HDFC Bank also saw 24.6 lakh shares changing hands in a block on Wednesday. Business Today could not independently verify the data at this point in time.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 9:21 AM IST
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