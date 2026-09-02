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ITC Hotels shares in focus on completion of GHK Hospitality acquisition; key details 

ITC Hotels shares in focus on completion of GHK Hospitality acquisition; key details 

ITCHOTELS161.58(0.93%)

GHK is a public limited company having its registered office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. It is engaged in the hospitality business and owns a hotel named ‘Welcomhotel Ahmedabad’ with 130 keys.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 8:11 AM IST
ITC Hotels shares in focus on completion of GHK Hospitality acquisition; key details ITC Hotels said the transaction would allow the company to expand its owned asset portfolio in Ahmedabad across all market segments through an established hotel.

ITC Hotels Ltd shares are in focus on Wednesday after the company completed the acquisition of GHK Hospitality for an enterprise value of Rs 155 crore. The acquisition is done on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to customary adjustments as set out in the Share Purchase and Share Subscription Agreement executed on July 16.

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"The company has today, i.e. 1st September, 2026, completed the acquisition of 2,82,27,741 equity shares of GHK (comprising 1,54,54,545 equity shares through primary subscription and 1,27,73,196 equity shares through secondary purchases), in terms of the Share Purchase and Share Subscription Agreement," ITC Hotels said in a filing to stock exchanges.

GHK is a public limited company having its registered office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. It is engaged in the hospitality business and owns a hotel named ‘Welcomhotel Ahmedabad’ with 130 keys. The acquired company reported an annual turnover of Rs 35.16 crore in FY26, Rs 31.23 croire in FY25 and Rs 25.62 crore in FY24.

ITC Hotels said the transaction would allow the company to expand its owned asset portfolio in Ahmedabad across all market segments through an established hotel, currently operated by the company under an operating services agreement). This value-accretive acquisition provides an opportunity to the Company to capitalise on Ahmedabad’s diversified year-round demand, ITC Hotels said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 8:11 AM IST
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