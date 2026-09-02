Poor storage, no regular cleaning schedule: Tukaram Mundhe's FDA suspends Akola Blinkit operator's license

The FDA suspended the state food licence of Blink Commerce Private Limited, which operates Blinkit in Akola. The suspension came after a re-inspection found hygiene and storage violations at the premises. Officials said the Akola outlet was pulled up after the follow-up inspection confirmed lapses serious enough to warrant suspension of the licence.

These included poor storage conditions and unsuitable racks, among others. Food and non-food items were kept on the same racks whereas food packets were kept directly on the floor. Dust and garbage reportedly accumulated on the premises and no regular cleaning schedule was available.

Moreover, employees were found not using gloves and headgear, while required purchase and sales invoices and audit records were not produced. The move is part of the FDA's wider scrutiny of food joints and quick-commerce facilities after earlier concerns over food safety at a Blinkit store in Kalyan, Thane.

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Kurla hotel fails hygiene check

The regulator also suspended the registration certificate of Gulzar Mohmmadi Hotel in Kurla (West) after an inspection found severe structural filth and cockroach infestation. The hotel received a failing score of 24 out of 88 points during the inspection.

Malad West outlet faces action over storage lapses

In Malad West, the FDA suspended the food licence of Blink Commerce Private Limited after an inspection on August 7 found serious hygiene and food storage violations. Officials found cockroaches on fruit and vegetable stock, food items stored on the floor, rusty racks and poorly maintained cold storage areas. Expired, damaged and apparently tampered products were also found, along with lapses in FIFO and FEFO practices, waste management and employee hygiene.

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Unsafe milk destroyed in Miraj taluka raid

In Miraj taluka, the FDA raided a dairy facility and seized and destroyed 151 litres of unsafe milk worth Rs 6,488. During the raid, officials also found an alleged attempt to illegally tamper with official department seals on a cream separator at the facility.

Wider enforcement drive across Maharashtra

The action forms part of a broader enforcement drive led by Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Between May 25 and July 31, the department inspected 3,137 hotels, restaurants, eateries and other food establishments across Mumbai, issued 764 improvement notices and suspended 165 licences. Food products weighing 28.66 lakh kg and valued at Rs 55.72 crore were seized or destroyed, Mundhe said.

Of the 165 licence suspensions, establishments have filed appeals in 103 cases. Interim relief has been granted in eligible cases after compliance verification. Mundhe said suspension does not necessarily mean permanent closure, and establishments are given a chance to rectify violations before hearings on whether the suspension should be revoked. The FDA has urged citizens to report food safety violations as it continues inspections across the state.