'US in almost total control of Hormuz Strait': Donald Trump after US military's 'wave of strikes' against Iranian bases

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I’m not trying to force Iran to the bargaining table, as ABC Fake News reported. I couldn’t care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement. I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing. They are just playing out the inevitable. When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight? President DJT."

I’m not trying to force Iran to the bargaining table, as ABC Fake News reported. I couldn’t care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement. I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing. They are… pic.twitter.com/eYp1s424vO — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 2, 2026

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Wedding celebration among sites hit in Iran, US details strikes

A wedding celebration in Iran's Sirik was among the sites hit in the US military's "wave of strikes" on Iranian military targets.

The fresh exchange was followed by Iranian claims of retaliatory missile and drone attacks on US-linked bases in Jordan and Bahrain, while regional governments issued public safety alerts.

In a post on X, the United States Central Command, or CENTCOM, said US forces had struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets, including air defence sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites. It said the strikes followed recent "attempted attacks" by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members.

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CENTCOM said more than 50,000 US service members are operating across West Asia and "remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to continue executing operations directed by the Commander in Chief". It also shared a video clip showing several sites struck by American forces.

Over 50 people killed in wedding strike

Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaiel Baqaei said the strikes hit a residential home in Kuhestak, Sirik, where families were celebrating a wedding. More than 50 innocent men, women and children were killed or wounded, he said. Baqaei said Iran would respond to these "savage crimes" with firmness and added, "Those who remain silent today will not be immune to its consequences tomorrow. Turning a blind eye to injustice does not contain it; it only emboldens the perpetrators."

Iran claims retaliation, region on alert

Iran's IRNA news agency claimed the IRGC Aerospace Force carried out a ballistic missile operation against the US Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, targeting RQ-4 and MQ-9 UAV hangars, and said several drones, pilots and flight crew were hit. It also claimed Iranian forces targeted radar installations at the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain with drones and that ballistic missiles struck Camp Titin in Jordan, causing troop casualties.

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Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued a threat alert and asked people to move to the nearest safe location and follow official updates. Kuwait News Agency said the country's air defences were responding to Iranian drone attacks, while Jordan's air defences intercepted 13 Iranian ballistic missiles. The developments followed President Donald Trump's announcement of fresh US strikes near the Strait of Hormuz, which he said were in retaliation for Iran trying to add sea mines to the waterway. Trump warned that any retaliation against the "very justified attack" would invite a stronger response and hinted that a much bigger attack on Tehran remained possible.