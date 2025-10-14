IREDA Q2 earnings: Net profit at Rs 549 crore, stock gains 4% 

Shares of state-run Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) rose nearly 4% on Tuesday Friday after the firm reported its Q2 earnings. IREDA stock climbed 3.62% to Rs 155.65 on BSE in the current session. Market cap of the renewable energy stock stood at Rs 43,318 crore. IREDA stock touched an 52-week high of Rs 234.35 on January 3, 2025 and fell to a 52-week low of Rs 137 on March 17, 2024.

Advertisement

The company reported a 42% rise in its Q2FY26 net profit at Rs 549 crore against Rs 388 crore in the year ago period.

The PSU's revenue from operations climbed 26 per cent to Rs 2057 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 against Rs 1630 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Operating profit rose 54% to Rs 776 crore against Rs 503 crore in the year ago period.

Interest Expenses in the second quarter surged 18 per cent to Rs 1213 crore compared to Rs 1030 crore in the same period a year ago. The company announced the results during market hours today.

The stock is trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone, indicates its RSI, which is at 49.1. A RSI value below 30 signals the stock is trading in the oversold zone and above 70 it signals is trading in the overbought zone.

Advertisement

IREDA is a Mini Ratna (Category - I) government enterprise. It is administratively controlled by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). IREDA has been actively promoting, developing, and extending financial assistance for new and renewable energy projects, as well as energy efficiency and conservation projects for over 36 years.