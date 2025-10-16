IREDA Q2 profit jumps 42% YoY, yet shares down 31% YTD; buy now or wait?

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) fell 1.16 per cent to close at Rs 153.10 on Thursday. So far in calendar year 2025 (year-to-date), the stock has declined 30.97 per cent.

The state-run power financier reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 549.33 crore for the July-September quarter (Q2 FY26), up 41.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 388 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 26.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,057 crore, compared with Rs 1,629.55 crore in Q2 FY25.

In its business update earlier this month, IREDA said loans sanctioned until September 30, 2025, surged 86 per cent YoY to Rs 33,148 crore. Disbursements rose 54 per cent YoY to Rs 15,043 crore, while the outstanding loan book at the end of the September quarter grew 31 per cent YoY to Rs 84,445 crore.

Technically, analysts see IREDA consolidating near support levels. While resistance lies around Rs 157–Rs 160, a breakout above Rs 163–Rs 168 could trigger short-term upside momentum. Until then, traders are advised to wait for a clear breakout above key resistance zones.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "IREDA has been consolidating near its key historical support around the Rs 140 zone. The stock continues to face resistance below its 100-day exponential moving average (DEMA), and a sustained move above the Rs 160 level could trigger short-term momentum."

Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran commented, "IREDA's stock remains bearish on daily charts, with strong resistance at Rs 158.7. A daily close below the Rs 151.8 support could drag it towards Rs 141 in the near term."

According to Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, "IREDA is currently forming a Double Bottom pattern with a neckline near Rs 168. A breakout above this level could offer a fresh trading opportunity. The stock trades above its 20 and 50 EMAs but remains below the 200 EMA at around Rs 163.98. This indicates a positive short-term trend, while the long-term trend is yet to turn bullish. The momentum indicator has flattened after a throwback, suggesting weakening momentum. Hence, traders should wait for a confirmed breakout above Rs 168 before taking new positions."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said, "The stock has support at Rs 150 and resistance at Rs 157. A decisive move above Rs 157 could lead to further upside towards Rs 163. The expected short-term trading range is between Rs 148 and Rs 163."

IREDA, a 'Navratna' PSU under the administrative control of MNRE, provides financial products and services for renewable energy projects and related activities. As of September 2025, the government held a 71.76 per cent stake in the company.